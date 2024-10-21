The Golden Bachelorette viewers can’t agree on who should be the next The Golden Bachelor star

Joan Vassos’ men stole the show on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Their brotherhood is one of the best parts of the show and it’s been so wholesome, viewers can’t stop talking about it.

In fact, some have even said they may not bother watching other Bachelor Nation shows after falling in love with The Golden Bachelorette men and the way they continue supporting and bonding with each other.

So it’s not a big surprise that viewers are also calling for several different men to be the next The Golden Bachelor lead.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear frontrunner as we head toward Joan’s final rose.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Right now, she has only four men left—Chock, Jordan, Pascal, and Guy—as they gear up for next episode’s Hometown Dates.

The top four don’t seem to be impressing viewers too much, except for Pascal, whose French accent and smooth way have some hoping we get to see more in the future but not as The Golden Bachelor.

@GoldenBachABC hear me out:



A spin off show like the odd couple but it’s just Charles and Pascal living together. #GoldenBachelorette #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/yIRHKdZx3V — Chrissie (@bachfantake) September 26, 2024

Otherwise, everyone else that Bachelor Nation wants to see again has already gone home.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers share who they want for The Golden Bachelor lead

The names we see coming up the most, as The Golden Bachelorette viewers debate which man should be the next lead, include Mark Anderson, Charles Ling, and Jonathan Rone.

Mark has been on Bachelor Nation’s minds since we met him at Joey Graziadei’s Hometown Dates and that’s when calls to make him The Golden Bachelor started.

After making it far into Joan’s season, the calls have only gotten louder as we got to know Kelsey’s dad even better.

One viewer even took to X with a threat, writing, “If he’s not the next Golden Bachelor after that we ride at midnight.”

If he’s not the next Golden Bachelor after that we ride at midnight #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0KlvWjMatX — J ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☾⋆⁺₊⋆ (@sunflowers4jen) October 18, 2024

One of Jonathan’s fans wrote, “Ya know what I’ll throw my man’s hat in the ring for the Golden Bachelor bc he deserves the world.”

Ya know what I’ll throw my man’s hat in the ring for the Golden Bachelor bc he deserves the world #thegoldenbachelorette pic.twitter.com/IHNliw5yc5 — AP (@APsomaras) October 17, 2024

While we haven’t seen an actual one yet, one viewer wrote about a “petition” to have Charles become the next The Golden Bachelor lead.

Petition for Charles to be the next Golden Bachelor#TheGoldenBachelorette #goldenbachelorette pic.twitter.com/mdYZFZb7JU — Basic Bach Babes (@basicbachbabes) October 10, 2024

Our next Bachelor Nation star will likely be one of these three men, though nothing has been confirmed yet for The Golden Bachelor except that they are actively casting.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers are upset with Joan for sending Mark home

Some think The Golden Bachelor lead will be Mark Anderson because of the way Joan Vassos sent him home.

Joan told Mark that he just wasn’t ready for commitment yet after the death of his wife in 2018. Many think that’s a cop-out since Joan won’t stop talking about her late husband, John, who passed away in 2021.

Instead, there has been a discussion about the possibility that Mark will be the next lead, and sending him home the way she did was just how production wanted to end his time on the show.

It wouldn’t benefit him to have a Hometown Date since we already know his whole family, as Kelsey is still engaged to The Bachelor star, Joey Graziadei.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.