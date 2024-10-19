Charles Ling predicts who will make it to Joan Vassos’ final two on The Golden Bachelorette

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette has flown by.

We’re already down to the final four men as the Hometown Dates approach.

Joan Vassos has managed to whittle her group of 24 men down to just Chock Chapple, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Guy Gansert.

Sadly, she sent home fan favorite Charles Ling two episodes ago, and we still haven’t recovered.

Last week, Joan continued to chop our favorites, also saying goodbye to Mark Anderson and Jonathan Rone.

The end of the season will be here before you know it, and Joan will be handing out her final rose.

The Golden Bachelorette fan favorite makes predictions

Charles is thriving in his post-reality TV popularity now. While still visiting China, he spoke to Glamour about his time on the show and proved to be just as fun in real life as he was on TV.

He was missed in the most recent episode but Charles confirmed that we will see him again as he has plans to travel to Los Angeles for the upcoming Men Tell All.

When it comes to who will win that final rose and Joan’s heart, Charles thinks he knows. And he thinks it will be one of the men he shared a room with while in the mansion.

Charles predicted, “So [if] my guess is correct, it will be either Chock or Guy. I don’t know what will be the end [result], but this is my guess.”

Although The Golden Bachelorette spoilers are out there, telling us who the winner is, we’re not going to share them here. We’ll all just have to tune in and see if Charles is right.

The men are stealing the show on The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette is setting a high bar for the other Bachelor Nation shows.

Each week, viewers gush over the way the men bond with and support each other. Even though there was a bit of drama with Chock last week, overall, the atmosphere is that of a brotherhood and hasn’t been unhealthy like we’ve seen in the past.

Because of that, Bachelor Nation loves the senior spinoffs, and some have even threatened to give up the other shows and only tune in for The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette when they air.

Who knows if that will actually happen, as the most recent season of The Bachelor saw soaring ratings despite (or possibly due to) huge drama among the women. But it is refreshing to see Joan’s men keep the main thing the main thing, as Sam McKinney liked to say on The Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.