The real reason The Golden Bachelorette viewers are upset with Joan Vassos for sending Mark Anderson home

Mark Anderson wasn’t a great match for Joan Vassos, but The Golden Bachelorette fans were not ready to see him leave.

Kelsey’s dad won over Bachelor Nation during the Hometown Dates on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

Viewers quickly started calling for him to become the second The Golden Bachelor star.

He quickly nixed that idea, claiming he was too young for the role.

But then, he popped up as one of Joan’s suitors on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette instead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark quickly became a fan favorite alongside Charles Ling and when they went home, viewers were not pleased.

Joan Vassos called out after sending Mark Anderson home

When Joan sent Mark home, the reason that she gave him was that she felt he wasn’t ready to move on to a new relationship after the death of his wife.

That really rubbed viewers the wrong way because she hasn’t stopped talking about how much she misses her late husband.

In fact, Joan made it clear that she thought she’d never be fully over him, which made her reason for eliminating Mark seem disingenuous.

Viewers took to social media to air their grievances with one writing, “Joan telling Mark that it is too early for him when she has literally talked about her late husband every 30 seconds is wild.”

Joan telling Mark that it is too early for him when she has literally talked about her late husband every 30 seconds is wild.



#goldenbachelorette #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SMLAiN6J40 — ok its meghan (@ThatsNoRaven) October 17, 2024

They weren’t the only ones, either.

Let me get this straight, Joan is booting Mark because he’s not “far enough along in his journey” meanwhile she talks about John every third sentence??????



Do I have that right???#TheGoldenBachelorette#GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9ZIEqdgB37 — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) October 17, 2024

Many thought that Mark’s exit had nothing to do with his late wife and everything to do with The Golden Bachelor.

Joan spent the first 5 minutes of their conversation talking about how she still needs John on THIS journey. Mark said that he saw a sign that Denise thinks he’s where he’s meant to be. Joan sends Mark home because MARK isn’t ready to move on? #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nwOWs7cZKv — GloomySoiree (@GloomySoiree) October 17, 2024

One of his fans even wrote, “i don’t want mark to get sent home but at the same time they’re setting him up to be our golden bachelor….”

i don’t want mark to get sent home but at the same time they’re setting him up to be our golden bachelor…. #thegoldenbachelorette #goldenbachelorette pic.twitter.com/A3c7oNuNvZ — ellen 🪐 (@thankuellen) October 17, 2024

A lot of people are hoping to see Mark again.

Bachelor Nation may riot if he isn’t the next The Golden Bachelor star.

all these men distraught over Mark leaving oh my god ABC ARE YOU SEEING THIS !!!! MAKE THIS MAN OUR NEXT GOLDEN BACHELOR#TheGoldenBachelorette #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/FHGGDVF0m4 — petersgolfcart 2.0 (@petersgolfcart1) October 17, 2024

The Golden Bachelorette fans weren’t happy to see Charles Ling go, either

Mark Anderson’s exit was very sad as he was the last fan-favorite left on The Golden Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation was also upset when Charles Ling left, as he was the life of the party.

The episode that aired after he departed wasn’t the same and it was obvious that the other men missed his cheerful personality too.

The men on The Golden Bachelorette formed a brotherhood that has never happened on a Bachelor Nation show before and fans have noticed. Some even threatened to quit watching the other shows due to the over-the-top drama after realizing how much they enjoyed the camaraderie on Joan’s season.

With just four men left standing, Charles already offered his prediction about who will make it to the final two but no matter who ends up with that final rose, they’ll never be as loved by viewers as Charles and Mark.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.