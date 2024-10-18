Here’s why The Golden Bachelorette viewers are threatening to quit watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette has been a breath of fresh air for Bachelor Nation.

Much like Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, it has brought new life to an aging franchise that has seen few successful relationships blossom.

And while Gerry’s whirlwind marriage to Theresa Nist didn’t last long, viewers have noted a few things about the senior spin-offs, specifically The Golden Bachelorette, that they prefer over the old shows.

While the senior shows have flaws, which may be intentional if we’re being honest, the cast themselves have reinvigorated the franchise.

It is a huge feat, considering these cast members are significantly older than their predecessors.

Then again, it is largely their age and wisdom that contributes to this Bachelor Nation revival and the popularity of the shows.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers gush about how the men actually get along

One huge difference between The Golden Bachelorette and all the other Bachelor franchise shows is that Joan’s men actually get along with each other.

On other Bachelor Nation shows it’s not unusual for cast members to bond and build friendships while competing in the mansion. However, the rivalries are much more memorable.

But when it comes to Joan’s men, they have come together and supported each other, and it’s something special.

So special that viewers have been talking about it all season, comparing this cast to the other shows and even threatening to quit them because they enjoy the Golden spin-offs so much more.

How am I ever supposed to go back to watching the petty drama of guys in their 20s after the supportive wholesomeness of this season #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/sHEnaow5xs — Cassie (@Here4Bach) October 17, 2024

When Mark was sent home, Pascal even called him his “best friend,” proving just how wholesome their connections are.

One viewer took note of the friendships that have formed and mused, “maybe now, in the age of vibrant post-reality show industries and social groups, and lonely boomer men on golden bachelorette embracing each other and finding emotional intimacy … reality cast members ARE actually here to make friends?”

maybe now, in the age of vibrant post-reality show industries and social groups, and lonely boomer men on golden bachelorette embracing each other and finding emotional intimacy … reality cast members ARE actually here to make friends?https://t.co/dsykzqieSp — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) October 18, 2024

Even though we all want to see Joan find love, we can probably agree with one viewer who wrote, “The friendships on this show are 110% the best part.”

It’s a stark contrast from the drama of the other shows, where drama between cast members often takes center stage and drowns out the whole point — which is to find a partner for the lead.

Joan Vassos keeps sending home The Golden Bachelorette viewers’ favorite men

We’re still loving the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, but we need Joan to stop sending the fan favorites home.

Everyone was sad when we had to say goodbye to Charles Ling, who had us all laughing and crying — often in the same episode.

Then, she stabbed us in the heart again this week when she said goodbye to Mark Anderson and Jonathan Rone on the same night.

Joan is left with just four men as she heads into the Hometown Dates: Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, Jordan Heller, and Pascal Ibgui.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.