The Golden Bachelorette fan-favorite Charles Ling reacts to soaring popularity

Charles Ling is easily The Golden Bachelorette viewers’ favorite of all the men vying for Joan Vassos’ heart.

Charles gains more fans each week as he wins over viewers with his wit, charm, and sweetest personality.

It started with his tea time with Joan on premiere night, where he solidified his position among the men and earned himself a rose that kept him in the mansion.

Viewers softened even more when we saw the videos from home and Charles’ daughter Sophia was among them.

They loved him even more after Charles opened up about his late wife and even confessed that her death still haunted him as he searched for answers.

He’s so popular that fans are calling him an “icon” and have even called for him to be the next Golden Bachelor star.

It turns out that this surge in popularity has been a complete surprise to Charles, who is just being himself on the show as he works to win Joan’s heart.

Charles Ling is surprised by his popularity on The Golden Bachelor

Charles was visiting China when NBC News reached out to ask him about becoming the most popular senior bachelor on The Golden Bachelorette.

He admitted that he hasn’t seen much of the show yet, as he’s been busy traveling. Charles also revealed that he wasn’t expecting to get so much attention from viewers.

“I would say it’s a surprise. And a big surprise,” Charles shared. “I don’t read so much feedback from the fans.”

Charles shared why he applied for The Golden Bachelorette

We’ve already seen the sweet relationship between Charles and his daughter Sophia. It turns out, we have her to thank for his appearance on The Golden Bachelorette.

Late last week, Charles was interviewed by Bachelor Nation and one of the first things he was asked was why he applied for the show.

“To be honest, it’s really my daughter,” he confessed. “When she visited me somewhere around spring, she watched a few episodes of the program in the past. And after dinner one night, she said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to see this program,’ and I said, ‘What program?’ and she said, ‘The Golden Bachelor.'”

Charles admitted that he’d heard of the show but never seen it. After watching a bit of Gerry Turner’s season with Sophia, Charles applied to be on The Golden Bachelorette and it didn’t take long for him to get a callback and start the interview process.

And here he is now, easily the most popular of Joan Vassos’ men. The Golden Bachelorette viewers love Charles so much that they take to X during episodes and can’t stop gushing about him.

