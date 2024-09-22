Joan Vassos explains how she changed The Golden Bachelorette Fantasy Suites and why

Joan Vassos is doing The Golden Bachelorette her way.

Yes, it’s the first season of the show, and that means she can carve out her own path in many ways,

But, because the senior spinoff mimics other Bachelor Nation shows, namely The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there are certain things we’ve come to expect.

But Joan isn’t worried about what we expect.

Instead, she’s set out on a search for love her way, and she’s making sure that she keeps her dignity intact while she makes her way through 24 senior men who all want a chance at being her fiance.

That’s why she made a big change for Fantasy Suites, and even though we’re weeks away from seeing it, she’s opened up about what she did and why she did it.

Joan Vassos didn’t remove Fantasy Suites, but she did remove a key component

Joan has been heavily promoting her new season of The Golden Bachelorette, which means she’s sharing some details about what happened during filming.

While speaking with Parade magazine, Joan revealed the huge change she made to Fantasy Suites and it’ll ensure that there’s no hanky panky when cameras stop rolling.

“I saw a value in having a fantasy suite—you really do need to have those off-camera conversations, but I just took [sex] off the table,” Joan explained.

She continued, “I decided almost even before I went on The [Golden] Bachelorette that Fantasy Suites needed to be like my own personal version of them, that I didn’t feel comfortable having a physical relationship with more than one person and so, my fantasy suites were really more about emotional intimacy than physical.”

What does that mean for Joan’s version of Fantasy Suites? Well, there will be no bed, according to the newest senior Bachelor Nation star.

That means she’ll get to spend some time with her final picks sans cameras, but it’s not clear for how long, as they’ll have to get some rest in order to continue on the journey. This unprecedented move should be interesting.

Joan Vassos will get a visit from Gerry Turner

Kelsey Anderson and her dad Mark aren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars that will pop up in Joan’s season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelor’s first lead, Gerry Turner, will also appear and have a conversation with Joan.

It’s not uncommon for familiar faces to offer advice to the new stars, but in this case, it seems that Gerry is planting a seed of doubt instead.

In a recent The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek, we saw a snippet of Gerry’s conversation with Joan, and in it, he wants to know how she’ll feel if none of the men who showed up for her turn out to be what she wants.

Well, we’re hoping that’s not the case, as Joan made it clear that she’s looking for a successful romance and not necessarily an engagement when all is said and done — and we want that for her.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.