Joan Vassos opens up about ‘difficult’ first rose ceremony ahead of The Golden Bachelorette premiere

It’s time to switch gears because The Bachelorette is over after Jenn Tran revealed her heartbreak after choosing Devin Strader — who ultimately didn’t pick her after cameras stopped rolling.

Now, we’re preparing for The Golden Bachelorette and sincerely hope Joan Vassos’ journey will have a better outcome because, according to Joan, some of the DMs she’s been getting from men are beyond cringy.

From what we’ve seen so far, Joan will have a great time getting to know a group of senior men who can’t wait to dazzle her.

And she seems more than ready to find a partner to spend her twilight years with.

The senior spin-off starts on Wednesday night, and ahead of the big premiere date, Joan has been opening up about her time in the spotlight.

It turns out that being The Golden Bachelorette star is much harder than it looks.

Joan Vassos admits that the premiere night rose ceremony was ‘difficult’

Joan Vassos spoke to PEOPLE before the premiere night and admitted that “the first rose ceremony was very difficult.”

She continued, “It’s very hard to decide who to send home. You don’t know them all that well, and if there’s not a red flag, everybody is somewhat on even ground.”

Since she didn’t have much to work with yet, Joan explained how she decided who got to stay and who did not get a rose on the first night of The Golden Bachelorette.

“Maybe if it didn’t flow easily, that was maybe a sign sometimes,” Joan explained. “You’re almost looking for something to help you make the decision and you’re looking for a red flag, and it’s too early in the relationship to see red flags generally. It’s more like a feeling, like if you’re really comfortable talking to each other, if you connect, that initial first date kind of connection. It’s really hard to figure out.”

Watch Kelsey Anderson surprise Joan Vassos on premiere night

While Joan may have difficulties deciding who to send home on premiere night, she’s also getting a big surprise.

One man she won’t want to send home is Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark.

On The Golden Bachelorette premiere, Kelsey Anderson pops up during the limo entrances and introduces Joan to her dad, who then steps out of his limo.

He’s just as handsome as the first time we met him, and in the sneak peek shared before premiere day, we can see how excited Joan is to meet him.

We won’t tell you how far into Joan’s season he makes it but we will say that he gets past premiere night, so he must have made a good impression on the first evening.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.