Watch Kelsey Anderson introduce Joan Vassos to her dad on The Golden Bachelorette

The countdown is on for the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette.

We’re less than three weeks away from the big day when Joan Vassos will become the next Bachelor Nation star.

We fell in love with her on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, but unfortunately, she went home early to help her postpartum daughter in her time of need.

It’s also good that Joan shines bright because another Bachelor Nation up-and-comer will also be there.

And he’s getting a big assist from his daughter and The Bachelor winner, Kelsey Anderson.

Her veteran and widower father, Mark Anderson, stole hearts during Hometown Dates on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and now he’s officially joined the franchise, too.

Kelsey Anderson’s introduction beats any other The Golden Bachelorette entrance

In the clip, Joan is clearly surprised to see Kelsey on the driveway for premiere night.

Then, she tells Joan, “I have someone that I would like to introduce you to.”

With September by Earth, Wind & Fire playing, Mark Anderson steps out of the limo, and Kelsey can be heard saying, “My dad.”

“I’m so excited,” Joan squeals as the sneak peek cuts to her in the confessional. She declares, “This life should be fun. We only get to do it once.”

We also get to see pieces of the first Golden Bachelorette season as the senior suitors get down on the dance floor.

Bachelor Nation has been calling for Kelsey’s dad to join the franchise ever since viewers fell in love with him on Joey’s season of The Bachelor.

His good looks and charm wowed seemingly everyone, and the way he speaks about his late wife and raised their children without her moved viewers in a way that we rarely see with the family of Bachelor Nation stars.

Initially, there were calls to make him The Golden Bachelor, and he responded, saying he was too young for that. But if Mark doesn’t end up with Joan Vassos at the end of her season, he’s a shoo-in to take on that role when the senior spinoff returns.

Joan Vassos talks about the downside of getting famous

We don’t know yet if The Golden Bachelorette star found love during her season — though we have a feeling she probably did.

If not, there are plenty of interested men who didn’t film with her and Joan has confirmed that her DMs have been flooded by them.

Unfortunately, some of the messages she’s been receiving have been downright disrespectful, as men that she does not know have been sending inappropriate photos of themselves to her.

Others, she says, have been requesting photos from her — specifically photos of her feet.

The Golden Bachelorette begins on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.