The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos’ DMs are full of the worst kind of men

Joan Vassos is learning — the hard way — that reality stardom will garner much attention on social media.

And it’s not all good attention.

She faces a problem that many women on social media have except now that she’s becoming a household name, it’s on a much larger scale.

Now that Joan is starring in The Golden Bachelorette, she’s got all kinds of men in her DMs.

She’s opening up about this new way of meeting people and even compared it to dating apps, where men are better vetted—or at least they’ll have a profile and pictures of their faces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Joan says she’s now getting a lot of pictures and requests from men, and they are definitely not pictures of faces.

Joan Vassos complains of inappropriate photos and foot fetish requests

Earlier this week, Joan Vassos spoke to Entertainment Weekly and was asked about how becoming a reality star has changed things for her.

She brought up her DMs and how “inundated” she has been with messages from men, some good and others… well, you can probably guess.

“Had a hard time navigating that process. On a dating app, they’re kind of vetted and you can see a profile. [With DMs], they’re just total strangers messaging you,” Joan explained.

She continued, “I didn’t really respond to those much. Or I would have little conversations and say, ‘Thank you, you’re so flattering,’ or whatever. But none of them seemed to be anything that would really work out. And then some of the DMs were weird.”

When pressed about what she meant by weird, Joan explained.

“I got d**k pics,” Joan shared.

She went on to say, “And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor. It was scary. My kids were like, ‘Give me your phone, mom. We’re blocking all this.'”

Joan Vassos is having the time of her life

Earlier this week, The Golden Bachelorette cast was released and Bachelor Nation is really excited to see the men vying for Joan’s heart.

She’s also excited for her season to start now that filming is over, and she’s sharing that on social media.

When her cast of men was announced, several media sites and social media users shared the photos, names, and bios of the 24 men.

One Instagram blogger also shared them, and Joan reacted in the comments, claiming that she was “in a dream” and didn’t want to wake up.

Based on what we’ve seen, Joan’s season looks pretty dreamy, and we can’t wait for the premiere date.

The Golden Bachelorette begins on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.