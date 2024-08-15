Joan Vassos declares ‘I’m in a dream’ as The Golden Bachelorette cast is announced

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette starts next month and Bachelor Nation is getting excited.

This week, The Golden Bachelorette cast was announced.

It was already hinted that Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, was among the men vying for Joan’s heart.

We have confirmation now that he will be there with 23 other men, and we’re getting a better idea of how Joan’s season will look.

In previews for the upcoming season, we’ve already seen The Golden Bachelorette star warn her family that she has to kiss a lot of men.

And based on what we’ve seen so far, she’ll have a great time doing it.

Joan Vassos comments on her dreamy season

Bachelor Nation was pretty excited when ABC dropped the names, photos, and bios for the 24 senior men competing for Joan’s heart and the final golden rose on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Many news outlets and social media bloggers shared information about the men as news spread.

One Instagram blogger, @bachelorettewindmill, followed suit, sharing the names, ages, and photos of the (senior) suiters with their followers.

It turns out that Joan Vassos may also be a fan of that page because she saw it and made sure to comment.

The post shared to Instagram read, “let’s welcome the men who will be on the golden bachelorette ✨ who gets your first impression rose? 🌹.”

Joan was in the comments section as she declared, “I’m in a dream…please don’t wake me up!”

That’s a pretty clear indicator that she’s having the time of her life. Now we can’t wait to see which one of the 24 men she ends up with.

The Golden Bachelorette spoilers

Some spoilers have been shared about Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette and if you don’t want to hear them, this is a good place to stop reading.

In the previews for the upcoming season, we saw Joan with her family, including her mother and her mother-in-law, as they prepared a meal.

It was there that they talked about family and spending Sundays together. Then, her son and his fiancee asked Joan about heading off to film the show and were warned that she’d be kissing several men to find the right one to give her final rose.

We learned weeks ago that Kelsey Anderson’s “hot dad,” Mark Anderson, would be part of Joan’s season. We know he is there and makes it pretty far into her season.

If Mark doesn’t end up engaged to Joan, we have our fingers crossed that he’ll be the next Golden Bachelor instead.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.