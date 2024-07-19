The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Kelsey Anderson’s dad appears on Joan Vassos’ season, will be there for a while

Finally, Bachelor Nation is going to get exactly what they want.

The Bachelor viewers may recall the moment we met Kelsey Anderson’s family.

Her father, Mark Anderson, made a huge impression on fans.

And any time a friend or family member makes a good impression on Bachelor Nation, viewers take to social media and call for them to be on one of the shows so we can see more of them.

That happened on The Golden Bachelor, with Matt James’ mom, Patty James.

Unfortunately, she didn’t make it past premiere night, so we didn’t see as much of her as we had hoped.

But things are going to change when it comes to Kelsey Anderson’s dad.

The Golden Bachelorette spoilers include tea about Mark Anderson

The Golden Bachelorette is filming right now and the spoilers from Joan’s season have been coming in hot.

One of the biggest, and we’re really excited about it, is that Kelsey Anderson’s dad is among her senior suitors, but that’s not all.

Mark seems to be making as big of an impression on Joan as he did on Bachelor Nation because he makes it pretty far into the season.

Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark, made it pretty far on The Golden Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Based on what Reality Steve has reported, Kelsey’s dad may have been eliminated right before the Hometown Dates, which is a total bummer because we would have loved to see The Golden Bachelorette head back to New Orleans where Joey and Kelsey could have made another appearance.

Instead, this sets Mark up perfectly for The Golden Bachelor lead, which is what Bachelor Nation wanted for him in the first place after having met him on The Bachelor.

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette will be done filming soon

Reality Steve knew that Mark Anderson didn’t make it to the end of Joan Vassos’ season because she’s been busy filming Hometown Dates this week. After that, they’ll do Fantasy Suites and then the finale.

That means anyone still filming would not currently be on social media. And based on something that Mark’s son posted recently, he’s back home with the family — unless the photo was posted to throw us off.

As for Joan’s Hometown Dates, it was revealed that she was spotted filming in Chicago with Pascal Igbui.

There will likely be a second Chicago Hometown Date with a business executive named Jordan Hellner.

Before those two dates, Joan was spotted filming her first of the big dates in Wichita, Kansas, with a man named Charles “Chock” Chappell.

The Golden Bachelorette will premiere on Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.