The Bachelor viewers think this was a clue Kelsey Anderson’s dad will be on The Golden Bachelorette

Don’t be surprised if Mark Anderson pops up in Bachelor Nation again.

After all, Jesse Palmer teased as much on Monday night’s The Bachelor finale.

Kelsey Anderson’s dad made quite a first impression during the Hometown Dates when he was introduced along with Kelsey’s siblings.

The Bachelor viewers immediately fell in love with the widowed veteran, and it didn’t take long for them to start calling for Mark to be The Golden Bachelor.

He knows we want him too and has since responded to requests that he take on the leading role.

But after The Bachelor finale, it seems we might even see him sooner than that as viewers seem to think he might pop up on the already greenlit first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Here’s why The Bachelor viewers think Mark Anderson could be cast for The Golden Bachelorette

Even though it was Joey Graziadei’s big night, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but wonder about Kelsey Anderson’s dad again when he was spotted in the audience.

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “So is Kelsey’s dad going to be on The Golden Bachelorette or is he the next Golden Bachelor?”

It seems that Jesse may have been teasing us with Mark Anderson’s Bachelor Nation future when he said, “Mark, maybe we’ll be seeing you down the road…”

“Mark, maybe we’ll be seeing you down the road…”



One viewer even took that as confirmation that Mark will be back on our screens soon, writing, “MARK IS GOING ON THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE.”

Could Mark Anderson be on The Golden Bachelorette?

We still don’t know for sure if Mark Anderson will be on The Golden Bachelorette or if he’ll be cast as The Golden Bachelor, but it’s clear that Bachelor Nation wants him on either one.

It’s not far-fetched either considering that The Bachelor star Matt James’ mom, Patty James, was so popular with the franchise fans that she appeared on the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

Unfortunately, Patty didn’t make it past the first episode and definitely wasn’t Gerry Turner’s type, but it still gives us hope that since Patty got her shot on the senior spinoff, Mark will also be cast on one of the upcoming shows.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know who will be cast as The Golden Bachelorette, and it’s been several weeks since the show was confirmed and the casting call was made.

Hopefully, producers aren’t waiting to make that announcement on The Bachelorette. That would be a long wait.

The Golden Bachelorette will air in the fall of 2024 on ABC.