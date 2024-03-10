Here’s what Kelsey Anderson’s dad said about becoming the next Golden Bachelor

On the last episode of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei met the families of his final four women.

It was a great look into the people behind Daisy, Kelsey, Maria, and Rachel as they continue trying to make it to that final rose.

But one family in particular stood out above the rest.

Or, should we say, one man.

After heading to New Orleans to spend time with Kelsey Anderson’s family, The Bachelor fans found a new man to talk about this season — Kelsey’s dad, Mark.

And since the unfortunate death of Kelsey’s mom, Mark is a widower — and he also happens to be charismatic, good-looking, and perfect for reality TV stardom.

The Bachelor fans call for Kelsey’s dad to be the next Golden Bachelor star

We already know The Golden Bachelorette is coming this fall, but we still don’t know who will be the star.

What we don’t know, though it seems very likely, is whether we’ll get another season of The Golden Bachelor.

If we do, Bachelor Nation is already calling for the man they want to see star in it — Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark.

After his Hometown Dates introduction, The Bachelor fans flew into a frenzy after falling in love, and they want to see more of this man on our screens.

They can’t seem to get enough of the widowed military veteran due to his good looks and how he supports Kelsey and spoke with Joey during what is often a tense interaction.

Rather than grilling Joey or trying to make him uncomfortable, Mark simply told Joey that the right man for his daughter would be the one that she chooses.

Kelsey Anderson asked her dad how he felt about a role on The Golden Bachelor

Kelsey recently spent some time with her family and, while there, recorded their reactions to their TV debuts.

Her brother and sister both acted a bit nervous about their on-screen moment. But it was her dad that we all wanted to see again, and Kelsey knew it.

So when it was time to ask her dad how The Bachelor viewers reacted to him and what he was thinking, she asked, “How do you feel about your TV debut?”

Mark responded, “Just nervous,” and then flashed his infectious smile, which captivated everyone watching.

Then, Kelsey asked, “Are you going to be the next Golden Bachelor?”

To which he quickly responded, “No.”

And the reason why? “‘I’m too young,” Mark said, flashing another gorgeous smile.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.