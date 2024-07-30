Joan Vassos’s son reacts to mom kissing multiple men on The Golden Bachelorette

We still have more than a month to go before The Golden Bachelorette premieres, but we already have an early first look.

Joan Vassos is fresh off filming the first season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, and already, we can’t hold back our excitement.

Fans are excited to learn more about Joan, who only appeared in the first three episodes of The Golden Bachelor before heading home to help her postpartum daughter.

She’s clarified that family is the most important thing and has even shared whether she’d move away from her loved ones should she find the man of her dreams.

Before Joan left to film her season, she admitted to getting some great advice from Gerry Turner, whom she says “wrote the rulebook” on the senior spinoffs.

Now, we’re seeing just how it all begins and how close Joan is with her family as they come together for an intimate family dinner.

Joan Vassos’ son is not thrilled about all the kissing

The brand new The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek opens up with Joan Vassos and her family working together on a family dinner.

In it, she talks about leaving for filming soon and tells her mother-in-law, Elaine, and her mother, Mary, how much she will miss them.

Then, when Joan’s son Nick and his fiancee Brooke join the older women, Brooke asks, “Mom, how do you feel about kissing another guy on TV?”

At first, Joan shrugged it off, but she responded, “I’m going to have to get used to that because you don’t want to be with somebody that you don’t like to kiss, so you have to, like, try it out.”

She continued with a warning for her family, saying, “I’m going to probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera. I’m sorry, guys.”

And it seems Nick hadn’t thought about what it meant for his mom to be The Golden Bachelorette lead because he exclaimed, “A fair amount?”

Everyone laughed when Brooke said, “We weren’t expecting that answer.”

Well, Bachelor Nation is expecting it, as Joan will have to work her way through dozens of men who want to win the senior reality star’s heart when the season begins. Hopefully, Nick will be up for all that when he tunes in.

Joan Vassos has been humble as she takes over as The Golden Bachelorette lead

We knew for all of 2024 that The Golden Bachelorette was happening, and there were months of speculation about who would get the lead role before it was announced.

One person that no one saw coming was Joan Vassos. After all, she left just three weeks into The Golden Bachelor, meaning viewers barely got a chance to get to know her.

It seems that Joan was also surprised to land the role. Even more so, she was very surprised that The Golden Bachelor viewers even remembered her. She must not know the impact her short time on TV had on viewers.

The Golden Bachelorette begins on Wednesday, September 18, at 8/7c on ABC.