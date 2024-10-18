Here’s why The Golden Bachelor viewers are comparing Chock Chapple to Devin Strader

Chock Chapple may be one of Joan Vassos’ favorite men this season but he’s not winning over The Golden Bachelorette viewers.

He’s not a favorite among the other men that are left on the show, either.

That’s because he’s been hogging Joan’s time and attention at times when she should be focused on a group of men and not just him.

During the most recent episode, it was very obvious when the men were bowling and doing their bonding and Chock was sitting next to Joan with his arm protectively around her.

Joan was snuggled up close to him in a way that none of the other men could get close to her, making it look like they were a couple and everyone else was basically just a third wheel.

The remaining men confronted Chock about it when it was Joan’s turn to get up and bowl but he didn’t really seem to care what they thought or if they deserved a chance to bond with The Golden Bachelorette star.

The move made viewers think of Devin Strader, who acted similarly with Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette and we’re hoping it’s not a sign.

Chock Chapple compared to Devin Strader

Chock’s group date behavior had The Golden Bachelorette viewers talking and some thought that maybe what happened was all a part of the production’s plan.

One even asked, “Why is Chock getting the Devin edit???”

Another declared, “Chock is starting to get on my nerves.”

Chock is starting to get on my nerves.. #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5FQLVOTByr — b o n n i e 💕 (@_bonniechanel) October 17, 2024

Yet another thought he was acting “a wee bit desperate.”

To be fair… Joan may have been giving Chock a little bit of extra time as consolation. After all, his mother had just passed away and he had to leave to bury her just the week before.

Of course, that wouldn’t excuse the crass way he asked her if he could “just take her home” and which side of the bed she slept on during the group date. That seemed to surprise and offend some viewers more than it did Joan.

Chock saying “can I just take you home?”and then asking what side of the bed she sleeps on on this group date! #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k2iGRendJi — Kristina (@k0984723) October 17, 2024

One X user even thought Joan made the wrong decision keeping Chock at the rose ceremony even though sending him home right after he returned for her does seem a bit cold-hearted.

They wrote, “All I have to say is this: IMO, Chock is creepy, obsessive and possessive. She made a big mistake. She should have chosen Jonathan or Keith in his place..”

All I have to say is this: IMO, Chock is creepy, obsessive and possessive. She made a big mistake. She should have chosen Jonathan or Keith in his place… #TheGoldenBachelorette #goldenbachelorette pic.twitter.com/TEYdaiWxPU — Jiji B 🌎🇨🇦🦀 (@JijiB1974) October 17, 2024

We already miss Jonathan, though, so maybe they have a point.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.