The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette stars included in Bachelor in Paradise return

Bachelor in Paradise took a break in 2024, but now the series is making a big splash with its return.

Season 10 will be unlike anything we’ve seen in the past.

Singles from the newest spin-offs, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, will debut on the show for another shot at love.

Host Jesse Palmer shared the bombshell news during the Season 29 finale episode of The Bachelor.

He also introduced the audience to the first two golden contestants who will pack their bags for the exotic getaway.

Jesse first teased the concept of including contestants from Joan Vassos and Gerry Turner’s season in 2024.

Now it’s official.

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette stars join Bachelor in Paradise

Jesse James had an exciting finale night for Season 29 of The Bachelor, and it’s not just because of Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa’s big engagement.

The host also discussed the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, revealing that second runner-up Zoe McGrady was heading to the island to find love.

However, there was more, as noted by Us Weekly.

“So this is really happening,” exclaimed Jesse. “For the first time ever, Golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites of seasons past.”

Jesse revealed the first two Golden Bachelor in Paradise cast members, Gary Levingston and Leslie Fhima.

“So how is this whole thing going to work?” he teased, adding that we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Who else is joining Bachelor in Paradise?

Two Bachelor in Paradise contestants were revealed in August 2024 during Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Jonathon Johnson was the first to get his invitation to join the spin-off during the Men Tell All.

Jesse told the then-single Jonathan, “I would hereby like to officially extend to you the very first invite to the beach next summer.”

The second invitation went to his castmate and another fan favorite from Jenn’s season, Hakeem Moulton.

The Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page also announced the news of the show’s new twist in Season 10.

“This summer is about to be GOLDEN. ☀️,” the post read. “Hit the beaches of paradise with your favorite goldens, alongside your favorites from Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons past. See you on the sand!”

Meanwhile, we know Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos is engaged, but Gerry Turner might still be looking for love.

Will he be on the island?

How do you feel about The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette stars joining the spin-off show? Sound off in the comments below.

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres in the summer of 2025 on ABC and Hulu.