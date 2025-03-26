Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa enjoy first dinner date after The Bachelor finale

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa are living their best lives now that the secret’s out that they are engaged.

Grant proposed to Juliana during The Bachelor finale, and now they are going public with their relationship.

The duo looked happy in a snap from their romantic date night after sparking an instant connection when they first met.

The Bachelor eventually narrowed his pick from 25 women to two, but ultimately, Juliana received Grant’s final rose.

Meanwhile, we’re eager to find out what’s next for the couple now that they’re back in the real world after their whirlwind TV romance.

The couple discussed their future during a recent interview, including the big question: When are they getting married?

They also talked about how they’ve been settling into their new normal since filming the show.

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa give us a peek at their date night

The Bachelor Season 29 star and his fiancée, Juliana, enjoyed a private celebration after the finale during a romantic date night.

Grant posted a photo on his Instagram Story with his arm wrapped around Juliana as they smiled for the snap.

The couple looked happy and in love as they dined at Ca Del Sole Restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa’s date night. Pic credit: @grantellis_/Instagram

The lovebirds have been busy making the media rounds after getting engaged during the finale.

They recently spoke with PEOPLE about their plans for the future, including when they’ll walk down the aisle.

What’s next for The Bachelor Season 29 couple?

The couple told PEOPLE that the wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon, and they’re both on the same page.

“I just feel like we want to live life together for a minute,” reasoned Juliana. “A wedding is a big thing, and there’s so many people we have to meet. I want them all to have an opportunity to see [Grant], see us, and just have it make sense to everybody.”

However, they are taking a major step in their relationship by moving in together, with Grant leaving Houston, Texas, for Juliana’s home city, Boston.

“I’m going to have my house in Houston, but I’m also going to come over there and we’re going to make it work,” Grant shared.

In the meantime, the pair is ensuring that their families have an opportunity to connect, and it’s been going well so far.

However, while Grant disclosed that they are not in a rush to get married, he declared that when the time comes for a wedding, they plan to “live it up.”

“There’s going to be wine, there’s going to be family, and it’s going to be a celebration of life,” he said.

The Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.