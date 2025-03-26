Grant and Julianna speak out after Litia’s Bachelor finale blowup

The Bachelor Season 29 star Grant Ellis made his choice during the finale, getting down on one knee and proposing to Julianna Pasquarosa.

However, that came at a cost as runner-up Litia Garr was heartbroken and angry about how things played out.

Grant recently responded to the drama, admitting he understands why Litia was hurt.

Julianna also shared her thoughts on Litia’s reaction to the news following their split.

Litia was visibly upset when Grant relayed he was not choosing her because he had stronger feelings for Julianna.

Litia said he was different than the man she thought he was and hinted that Julianna should be concerned.

The 32-year-old was surprised Grant didn’t propose after saying he loved her during their time together.

She was unaware that Grant had also spoken those words to Julianna, with whom he had developed a close relationship.

During the finale, he made the difficult decision of choosing between the two women, and ultimately, he saw a future with Julianna, his new fiancée.

The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis responds to Litia Garr’s finale blowup

The Bachelor star spoke to Parade after his tense scene with Litia Garr during the finale.

Grant noted that he understood Litia’s hurt feelings after he rejected her and proposed to someone else.

“I understand that it’s a situation or opportunity to express how she feels and to garner maybe an audience to back her up,” said Grant.

The 31-year-old continued, “I feel sorry for hurting her. And yeah, I just apologize. What more can I do?”

Julianna also spoke to the media outlet about Litia’s claim that she should have questions for Grant after what he told her.

However, Julianna is not concerned.

“I didn’t have to ask any questions because I was provided with all the information I needed before the season started airing,” she said. “Nothing shocked me at all.”

Julianna and Grant are ready to start their life together

Despite their unorthodox meeting and engagement, Grant and Julianna have had time to get to know each other since the show filmed.

The couple had glowing remarks about each other, with Grant noting that he admires the perseverance and strength of his wife-to-be and her “ability to stay herself through any situation.”

As for Julianna, she said Grant’s heart and soul are what she admires most about him.

“He does wear his heart on his sleeve. He’s compassionate. He hears you. He listens to understand rather than to respond,” she told the media outlet.

“He’s full of a lot of love and a lot of light. He is my best friend.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.