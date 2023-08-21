Bachelor in Paradise premiere date revealed

Summer may almost be over, but we’re more than ready to hit the beach for Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor Nation has been waiting to learn the Season 9 premiere date for a couple of months now, ever since spoilers started leaking about who was present and what went on in Mexico.

While the cast this year is new, we’ll be getting mainstays Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams as bartender again this year.

We also know from watching The Bachelorette Men Tell All that Brayden Bowers hit the beach soon after walking away from Charity Lawson.

He was spotted in a sneak peek looking pretty cozy with Kat Izzo, whom we met on Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor.

Because of Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, we have a pretty good idea who else will be in Mexico this year taking advantage of their second chance at love, which only makes this premiere date even more exciting.

When does Bachelor in Paradise start?

Bachelor Nation is going to enjoy fall TV when Bachelor in Paradise kicks off because it’s going to be airing right after The Golden Bachelor.

Fans of the franchise are excited about Gerry Turner’s search for love on the newest spinoff, which begins on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c. Bachelor in Paradise will air right after, in the 9/8c timeslot.

We’re getting a double dose of Bachelor Nation this year after The Golden Bachelor finally came to fruition following years of teases about a senior citizen version of the popular show.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers

Filming for Bachelor in Paradise was shorter than usual, with the cast only filming for two and a half weeks this year instead of the typical three weeks in past seasons.

That means that the Bachelor and Bachelorette stars who are looking for love in Mexico have a very short amount of time to get it done. With only two and a half weeks to get to know someone, if they get together right away, there’s a lot to learn before a possible engagement.

Two well-known faces will be seen in Mexico — Blake Moynes and Rachel Recchia, with Blake looking for his fourth chance at love now and Rachel hoping to meet someone new after her engagement to Tino Franco didn’t work out.

From Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, expect to see Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, and John Henry Spurlock. From Zach’s season of The Bachelor, we expect Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Cat Carter, Greer Blitzer, and Brooklyn Willie.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.