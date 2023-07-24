Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Aaron Clancy reveals which of Charity’s guys is headed for Mexico

Warning this article contains spoilers from Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 and the remainder of The Bachelorette Season 20 with Charity Lawson.

Bachelor Nation has plenty to talk about these days, with news of The Golden Bachelor and Charity Lawson currently looking for her soulmate on The Bachelorette.

Not only that but Bachelor in Paradise is on the horizon hitting ABC airwaves this fall.

The Bachelorette alum Aaron Clancy, who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season, is no stranger to Bachelor in Paradise.

Aaron appeared on Seasons 6 and 7, and while he may be done with the show, he also has some exciting news for BIP fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what Aaron has said about Charity’s men heading to the beach in Mexico.

Aaron Clancy weighs in on one of Charity Lawson’s guys heading to Bachelor in Paradise

According to The Sun, Aaron dished his pal Aaron Bryant going to Bachelor in Paradise.

“I think there’re probably a lot of girls that would like to meet him. I think he would be a great fit. I mean, I could totally see it. I think he’s kind of built for it and he definitely has integrity and morality, so I think he’d be good,” he shared with the outlet.

Aaron made sure to reiterate that he’s not certain his friend will be on Bachelor in Paradise. After all, Charity’s season is still playing out on ABC.

However, should Aaron B not get the final rose from Charity, Aaron C thinks he’ll pop up on BIP.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aaron B does make it to the hometown dates, but it’s believed he gets sent home during that episode.

Will other men from Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette appear on BIP?

Thanks to Reality Steve, who always has the Bachelor Nation dirt, it has been revealed that a few other men that Charity sent home are looking for love in Mexico.

Aaron C didn’t confirm that Aaron B will step on the beach, but Reality Steve sure did. Along with Aaron B, Reality TV shared that John Henry Spurlock, Sean McLaughlin, and Tanner Courtad are all slated to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Your Daily Roundup now up at: https://t.co/ZUiYVHQMpO incl tons of Bachelor Nation news – Golden Bachelor/BIP viewing schedule released, BIP couples spoilers, what the preview last night confirmed and negated for Charity’s season, and Shawn Booth going to be a dad. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 18, 2023

The Bachelorette villain Brayden Bowers will also join the show, which will no doubt bring some drama with at least Aaron B. if not other guys from Charity Lawson’s season.

To find out what happens to Sean, Tanner, and Aaron B on The Bachelorette, click here.

Jesse Palmer returns to host BIP with Wells Adams back behind the bar on the ABC reality TV show.

Who’s ready for Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres this fall on ABC.