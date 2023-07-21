The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson seemingly drags Nick Viall after he calls her a ‘F**k boy magnet’

The gloves are off for The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and The Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

Yes, a new feud has popped up that has Bachelor Nation buzzing.

It began thanks to Nick and his latest recap of Charity’s season of The Bachelorette.

Let’s just say neither one of them appear to be big fans of each other.

On his podcast Viall Files, Nick slammed Charity for how she’s handling her role on the show.

Nick especially took issue with the way that Charity handled the situation with Brayden Bowers.

“I love how Charity pretended to the guys as if it was her decision [to send Brayden home], all while being so completely rattled. ‘I’m just so confident about the decision,'” Nick said before adding, “You are just spiraling, Charity. Charity loves a f**k boy.”

The Bachelor alum doubled down on his claims when he called Charity a “f**k boy magnet.” Nick then decided to explain how the show worked, with every lead having a role to play.

It wasn’t all bad, though. Nick did give her credit for showing growth during her one-on-one date with Xavier Bonner.

However, he quickly reverted back to how much Charity likes a “f**k boy,

Nick’s remarks caught the attention of Charity, and she shared a message that appeared to be aimed at him.

The Bachelorette star Charity Laswon seemingly drags Nick Viall

Charity used the new social media platform Threads to throw some shade, presumably at Nick. The Bachelorette didn’t name him, but her message was loud and clear.

“Maybe it’s time we stop getting dating advice from unqualified TV personalities who like bashing women for the sake of views 🤷🏾‍♀️,” she wrote.

Later doubling down on her claims, Charity shared the message via Instagram Stories, adding, “Misogynistic men: now that’s icky behavior.”

Reality Steve, who always has the Bachelor Nation tea, used Twitter to share Charity’s message and take his own shot at Nick.

“Gotta love it. The hypocrisy from that man is becoming more laughable by the day. I’d say “do better,” but he doesn’t care. It’s his world, we’re all just lucky to live in it,” read the tweet.

No doubt this won’t be the last of the drama between Nick Viall and Charity Lawson. The Bachelorette has hit the mid-season point, which means she has a lot of tough decisions ahead of her.

Plus, the Men Tell All looms, and Nick will certainly be adding his two cents for all of it.

Are you Team Nick or Team Charity?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.