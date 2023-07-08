Did Charity Lawson reveal The Bachelorette ending? Here’s why fans think so

Warning this article contains spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20.

The Bachelorette just kicked off, but fans are convinced they know who Charity Lawson picked and if she gets engaged.

Charity spent time in New York City this week to promote the hit ABC reality TV show.

Because of her trip, The Bachelorette fans think they have figured out who she picks at the end.

Also, her press tour has sparked rumors that Charity does end up engaged when her journey’s over.

Let’s take a look at why The Bachelorette fans believe Charity just revealed her winner.

Did Charity Lawson reveal The Bachelorette ending?

On Friday, Reality Steve took to his podcast to dish on The Bachelorette, pointing out an Instagram Story that Dotun Olubeko shared from the night before.

Dotun posted a plate of food tagging Dutch Fred’s, a restaurant in New York City, but then quickly deleted it.

Yes, he deleted it pretty quickly. This is what he posted. https://t.co/QM71ezE05D pic.twitter.com/QwAcjjrASp — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 7, 2023

Dutch Fred’s just so happens to be the same place Charity had drinks the night before. Reality Steve spilled that Charity shared an Instagram Story of two drinks and a candle that indicated she was at the restaurant.

The Bachelorette fans know the show goes to great lengths to keep the winner a secret. There’s no way Charity and Dotun were just chilling at Dutch Fred’s together.

Hello, pictures would have been plastered all over social media if that was the case.

However, this could be a form of communication between the two, like a shout-out or something.

Todays Sports Daily now up at: https://t.co/23c3FxQqbE incl putting the Ohtani/Babe Ruth argument to rest – it’s not even close, the Braves are destroying teams, Elly de la Cruz setting milestones, Wemby & Britney have an “altercation,” & Dame Lillard’s demands. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 7, 2023

While it doesn’t prove Dotun won, the odds do appear to be in his favor.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dotun does make it to the final four. Reality Steve also shared on his podcast that he’s certain Dotun will make it to the final two with Xavier Bonner.

That’s not all, either. One of Charity’s press appearances got the rumor mill buzzing she found true love this season.

Is Charity Lawson engaged after The Bachelorette?

Charity stopped by Good Morning American to dish all things The Bachelorette. Co-host Linsey Davis teased she was looking for clues and noticed a diamond ring on Charity’s finger.

Linsey quickly pointed out it was on the wrong finger. A further look at the interview and Charity talking, there does seem to be a diamond ring on the middle finger of her left hand.

So is she wearing her engagement ring on the wrong finger to keep her secret, or are people just making assumptions?

Only time will tell.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelorette to find out if fans are right about Charity Lawson being engaged and the man who won her heart.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.