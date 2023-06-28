Who is Dotun Olubeko on The Bachelorette? That’s a question many The Bachelorette fans are asking after Charity Lawson gave him a rose without really spending any time with him.

In true The Bachelorette fashion, the premiere of Charity’s season did not disappoint.

25 men were trying to get time with Charity, and Dotun was one of them.

Unfortunately for him, Dotun didn’t get any one-on-one time with her except for his limo introduction.

Dotun was given another chance, though, after Charity gave him a rose keeping him in the running for her heart.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Charity explained why she kept him around, and let’s just say it’s a good thing she did.

Duton’s a catch.

Who is Dotun Olubeko on The Bachelorette?

The 30-year-old lives in Brooklyn, New York, where he works as an Integrative Medicine Specialist, but he hails from Fresno, California. Dotun considers himself the “full package,” according to his ABC bio.

Born in Nigeria, Dotun’s family came to the United States when he was a child. Dotun watched as his parents took any job to make ends meet, providing for the family. It was a humbling experience, which has prompted him always to give back.

When it comes to finding love, Dotun wants to be with someone who loves adventure. Dotun’s all about switching things up for a new adventure.

Based on his Instagram account, family, friends, and traveling are a big priority to him.

The Bachelorette contestant has big dreams for his future, too, aside from finding his person. Dotun wants to be head of the CIA.

There’s no question Dotun has a lot to offer Charity, but just how well will he fair on the show?

Warning there are spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20 moving forward in this article!

How far does Dotun Olubeko go on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette?

Dotun may not have gotten the first impression rose that went to Brayden Bowers, but he appears to have a connection with Charity.

According to Reality Steve, Duton gets at least one one-on-one date with Charity later in the season. The two ran the Crescent City Classic 10k race in New Orleans. At that point, Dotun was one of six left standing.

If that’s not good enough for Duton, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Dotun actually ends up being one of Charity’s final four going on hometown dates.

For a guy who barely had two seconds with Charity on the first night, that’s quite an accomplishment should these spoilers end up true.

There’s plenty of The Bachelorette still to play out, so viewers will have time to learn more about Dotun Olubeko.

What was your first impression of him?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.