Charity reveals why she gave Brayden the first impression rose on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette premiere did not disappoint, especially when Charity Lawson gave her first impression rose to an unexpected suitor.

Brayden Bowers was the lucky recipient of the first impression rose.

It was a bit shocking, considering he came across as arrogant after sharing a steamy kiss with Charity.

Nehemiah, her older brother, spilled all to Charity regarding his impression of Brayden.

After a chat with Brayden, Charity was more certain than ever the rose belonged to him.

Now The Bachelorette has opened up about her decision.

Charity Lawson reveals why she gave Brayden the first impression rose on The Bachelorette

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Charity was asked about her decision. Nehemiah didn’t have the best impression of Brayden, so her choice was definitely surprising because Brayden wasn’t the only guy Charity made a connection with.

“I decided to give Brayden the first impression rose strictly because we had just great chemistry, and a great conversation early on,” she expressed

Charity explained that her chat with Brayden left her with a feeling of ease and effortlessness. There was no pulling teeth or awkwardness.

As for Brayden’s arrogance or cockiness, she chalks that up to his age. While she took everything, Nehemiah said in stride, she also felt that maybe that’s just how Brayden expressed his feelings.

“Hearing Brayden explain it put me a little bit more at ease. With my brother’s insight, I stored that in my back pocket, but it definitely was not worth axing [Brayden] on night one,” Charity shared with the outlet.

Brayden got to spend quality time with Charity, but not all of the guys who got roses had that opportunity.

Why did The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawon keep Dotun Olubek and Sean McLaughlin?

Two guys expressed concern for their future on the show during the rose ceremony. Neither Dotun Olubek nor Sean McLaughlin had alone time with Charity, making them fear their time would be up.

Charity ended up keeping both men and spilled to Entertainment Weekly that the reason was because of their limo entrances.

Sean gave her a check that was a representative of him cashing his heart out to her. Dotun simply opened up to Charity about how he came to be on the show.

The way Sean and Duton utilized their introduction to her was enough for Charity to keep them around. Based on the teaser for the rest of the season, she may regret keeping Sean, as one scene has her calling him out.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.