Xavier Bonner on The Bachelorette: What to know about Charity Lawson’s suitor

Xavier Bonner on The Bachelorette is one of 25 met vying for Charity Lawson’s heart on the hit ABC reality TV show.

The wait’s finally over for Season 20 of The Bachelorette.

In true The Bachelorette fashion, several men are already standing out this season.

One of those men is Xavier, who has been rumored to make it to Charity’s final four and the hometown dates.

Xavier’s definitely easy on the eyes, so it’s easy to see why he caught The Bachelorette’s attention.

However, there’s so much more to Xavier than his good looks.

Who is Xavier Bonner on The Bachelorette?

At first glance, the 27-year-old stands out for being 6-feet-6-inches tall, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg with Xavier.

The Ohio native is a Biomedical scientist. Yes, this hottie has it all — brawn and brains.

Xavier has his Ph.D., which he earned at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after completing his undergrad at Morehouse College. That’s how Xavier ended up living in Carrboro, North Carolina, where he currently resides.

His LinkedIn bio reveals that Xavier works as a Graduate Student Researcher Assistant at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The scientist also helps science startups through his part-time job at KdT Ventures.

Family is Xavier’s number one priority. According to his ABC bio, it’s because his mother “suffers from an autoimmune disease” that piqued his interest in science.

When it comes to his future wife, Xavier hopes to find someone to build a long, healthy, and happy marriage like his parents have had for the past 30 years.

What else should The Bachelorette fans know about Xavier Bonner?

It’s not all work and no play for Xavier, who loves to play video games. He enjoys them so much that Xavier decided to build his own computer to support his obsession.

The scientist also enjoys knitting in his downtime and hopes to find someone that likes that hobby too.

As for his chances with Charity Lawson, well, they are pretty good.

For one, Xavier and Charity both live close to each other in North Carolina, so long-distance won’t be an issue. They are the same age and at the same point in their life where they are looking to settle down and have a family.

Xavier Bonner seems to be the real deal with his good looks and career achievements. Then again, looks can be deceiving, so be sure to tune in to find out if Xavier is all that or not.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.