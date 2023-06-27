Brayden Bowers on The Bachelorette: Meet the guy who got Charity Lawson’s first impression rose

Brayden Bowers made waves on The Bachelorette, but that didn’t matter to Charity Lawson because she gave him the first impression rose anyway.

Charity’s journey kicked off last night with 25 men clamoring to spend a little one-on-one time with her.

One of the lucky guys who got to do just that was Brayden, who thinks of himself as a dork.

While Brayden may think of himself as a geek or dork, some of the guys in the house have already painted him as the villain.

There’s no question that Brayden’s one to watch this season on The Bachelorette.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, let’s take a look at who Brayden is and what he wants from a partner.

Who is Brayden Bowers on The Bachelorette?

The 24-year-old California native calls San Diego home. Brayden also has a deep appreciation for Santa Barbara, a place he has referred to as his “home away from home.”

According to his ABC bio, Brayden works as a travel nurse. He was also in the Army, revealing in May that his time in the military had come to an end.

“I consider myself privileged to of been apart of something so much bigger than myself, and I’m so grateful for all the opportunities it has afforded me,” he wrote as part of an Instagram post caption acknowledging the end of his military career.

Brayden’s a big animal lover, especially when it comes to his dog, River, who his future wife must love as he does. The two pals are often seen on Brayden’s IG feed going on various outdoor adventures.

When he’s not spending time with River, Brayden enjoys meditation and a good cigar lounge. Brayden loves hard and is ready to find someone to share his life with and experience new things like salsa dancing.

Brayden got the first impression rose, but he’s in for one bumpy season.

Is Brayden Bowers the villain of The Bachelorette Season 20?

The season teaser at the end of the premiere episode sure gave off the impression that Brayden becomes the newest The Bachelorette villain.

Aaron Bryant certainly has a problem with Brayden, especially after Brayden had a heated kiss with Charity on night one.

Brayden is unapologetic in the promo footage, and he’s like that in real life too. The Bachelorette fans can expect him to keep doing that.

However, he needs to learn to stop bragging and spilling tea about his time with Charity, or it will further cement him as a villain.

Could it be the other guys are simply jealous, or is there more to him than meets the eye?

Keep watching to find out because, so far, Brayden has made the best impression on Charity. That, of course, can change in an instant.

Xavier Bonner is also one to watch on the hit ABC reality TV show, and you learn more about him here.

What did you think of Brayden?

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.