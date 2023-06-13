JoJo Fletcher thinks Charity Lawson will have a ‘bit of a hard time’ on The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is coming up soon, and JoJo Fletcher knows firsthand what she’s up against.

After all, JoJo starred in her own season a few years back, leading her to find love with Jordan Rodgers.

As part of one of the longest-running couples in Bachelorette history, JoJo knows a thing or two about sifting through the guys and finding her perfect match.

After meeting Charity’s guys while filming the new season, she knows that Charity has her work cut out for her.

Now, JoJo has spoken out during an interview with US Weekly, where she and Jordan dished on their time with Charity and spoke about the guys and what we can expect as anticipation for Season 20 of The Bachelorette continues to grow.

As for Jordan, he may have bonded with a guy or two, paving the way for another Bachelor Nation bromance.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers dish on Charity’s guys

The chat with JoJo and Jordan went down ahead of the premiere of their new show, The Big D.

JoJo clearly enjoyed meeting Charity, who she described. as “so cute, so beautiful, so smart.”

She went on to talk about the guys, whom we haven’t fully met yet, saying, “The group of guys that we got to meet — there’s a few [where] I think she’s gonna have a little bit of a hard time. I’ll tell you that.”

But it doesn’t necessarily mean that the guys will rebel against Charity. In fact, it sounds quite the opposite — like she’ll have a really hard time picking which one she wants to be with because they’re all so good.

Jordan seemed to agree too, chiming in, “I kept going, ‘This is really good. The group of guys, I was vibing with them. We’re done filming… I’m kind of chatting like, ‘I like these guys.'”

JoJo doubled down, saying, “I think that she has a really good group. From what I know, her top couple guys, I think she was really torn between, but there was a lot left to go. So I’m curious to see how that plays out.”

Charity Lawson is grateful

Just weeks before Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette kicks off, she made sure her fans know how grateful she is for everything.

She also made sure to share that gratitude while sunning herself poolside while looking absolutely stunning in a colorful string bikini.

She captioned the sizzling snap, writing, “poolside reflecting on the last few weeks…overflowing with gratitude 🤍🌹.”

Given the heart and rose emojis and the fact that the post was shared just weeks after she finished filming, it’s pretty clear that she’s talking about her time on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres on Monday, June 26 at 8/7c on ABC.