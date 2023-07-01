The Bachelorette spoilers: Everything we know about Charity Lawson’s season

Charity Lawson has officially debuted as The Bachelorette, with Season 20 hitting ABC airwaves this week.

The premiere did not disappoint with drama, twists, turns, and surprises, that’s for sure.

Brayden Bowers gave The Bachelorette fans a lot to talk about when he earned the first Impression rose and was the front-runner for season villain.

While there’s plenty of The Bachelorette to still play out, several spoilers have come out from the season.

Warning this article contains spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20 moving forward.

Here’s what we know about Charity’s season of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson’s rose ceremony elimination on The Bachelorette

Thanks to Reality Steve, plenty of The Bachelorette spoilers have been revealed, including the elimination order.

In week two, Charity sends home: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck, narrowing down the group to 14 men.

Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, James Pierce, and Warwick Reider are eliminated on Week three, leaving 10 men remaining. Warick reportedly gets sent home during his one-on-one date with Charity.

Week four has Charity saying goodbye to Caleb Balgaard, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, and Brayden Bowers, with the latter being axed during a group date.

That leaves Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, and Xavier Bonner left in the mix.

Reality Steve has revealed that Joey, Aaron, Dotun, and Xavier are the final four, which means Sean and Tanner are sent packing on week five.

More The Bachelorette spoilers for Charity Lawson’s season

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek for The Bachelorette revealed that Aaron B gets the first one-on-one date.

Next up for one on one dates is Brayden, followed by Warwick on the week he gets eliminated, so something goes down on that date.

(SPOILER): Videos of Charity and Brayden in their date at PetCo Park. They got to play with golden retrievers and have a picnic on the field. pic.twitter.com/8as8GVomWt — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 28, 2023

Week four features Charity hanging with Xavier and Duton on separate dates, while in week five, Joey, Aaron B, and Dotun again all get quality time with The Bachelorette.

(SPOILER): Charity on a 1-on-1 date today with Joey Graziadei just outside of Jackson Square in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jbDeT7q0lo — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 6, 2023

The Bachelorette will take the guys and Charity all over the country.

Filming was confirmed in Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, Washington; and New Orleans, Louisiana. Fiji will serve as the backdrop for fantasy suite week and the final.

There are plenty of group dates and crazy activities to keep The Bachelorette fans entertained all season long.

(SPOILER): Videos from yesterdays group date in Oceanside, CA. 12 men participated in the “Barbie Sing Off,” judged by Charity, JoJo, and Jordan. They all had to sing “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” but to their own lyrics. Sean McLaughlin was voted the winner & got 1-on-1 time. pic.twitter.com/MwlKDw5MkQ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 29, 2023

Based on the timeline of elimination, it appears. Season 20 of The Bachelorette will have eight episodes. A Men Tell All special and After The Rose special will likely take place, too, meaning the season should wind down at the end of August.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.