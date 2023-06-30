The Bachelorette sneak peek: Sparks fly on Charity Lawson’s first one-on-one date

The Bachelorette is finally back, and Charity Lawson gets down to business in the next episode.

This week Charity was introduced to the 25 suitors looking to get the final rose.

There were plenty of surprises on night one to keep The Bachelorette fans on their toes.

Brayden Bowers getting the first impression rose was definitely a shocker.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Charity gave Spencer Storbeck a rose after their awkward exchange, which was another surprise.

All of that, though, is in the past, and Charity’s ready to have some alone time with Aaron Bryant in a new The Bachelorette sneak peek.

Charity Lawson and Aaron Bryant have a date on The Bachelorette

Thanks to ABC, The Bachelorette fans have been given something to tide them over until the next episode. In the teaser clip, Charity picked Aaron as her first one-on-one date.

The duo is like giddy teenagers riding around in a red Mustang coverable in the Hollywood hills. Charity reveals she chose Aaron because of how he made her feel on the first night.

Meanwhile, Aaron spills it feels like they have known each other forever as they enjoy spending time together.

Yes, sparks are flying between Charity and Aaron, who end by the Hollywood sign for a romantic evening.

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson feels a connection with Aaron Bryant

After the champagne’s popped open and they cheersed, Charity gets down to what has her interested in Aaron. It has to do with his parents being together for so long and how Aaron spoke about them.

Their chat has Aaron feeling all the feels, and he isn’t afraid to lay it all on the line for Charity. Aaron shares that it’s been a minute since he felt the kind of spark he has with her.

It’s pretty clear Aaron can see Charity in his life, which makes her very happy. A lot of giggling and kissing comes next, showing there’s definitely something between these two.

Aaron’s taking the journey seriously, and that makes Charity hopeful about her experience.

That’s just a tiny snippet of what’s coming up on The Bachelorette. Be sure to tune in to see what else goes down with Charity Lawson and her group of men.

Speaking of Charity’s The Bachelorette journey, for those interested in seeing who makes it to the end, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.