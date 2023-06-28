Aaron Bryant on The Bachelorette: Meet the guy who earned the approval of Charity Lawson’s brother

Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette suitor Aaron Bryant got a leg up on the other men on night one of the hit ABC reality TV show.

Aaron didn’t get the first impression rose because Charity chose Brayden Bowers to receive that honor.

However, Aaron still came out as a winner on night one.

Not only did Aaron get a kiss and a rose from Charity, but he also got high praise from her brother Nehemiah.

Getting the seal of approval, so far anyway, from Charity’s brother will go a long way with The Bachelorette.

Before we watch the rest of Charity’s journey play out, it’s time to get to know Aaron a little better.

Who is Aaron Bryant on The Bachelorette?

The 30-year-old isn’t afraid of commitment as Aaron, like Charity, is coming off of a long-term relationship. Aaron still deems himself a hopeless romantic despite how his last relationship ended.

According to his ABC bio, Aaron’s more than ready to settle down and have a family and has a good job in software sales. However, the former Tulane University football player lists relator as his profession on his Instagram bio.

It seems like Aaron has multiple skills when it comes to his profession. Speaking of skills, Aaron loves to listen to music and taught himself to play the violin and piano.

The Bachelorette isn’t Aaron’s first stint on ABC, either. In 2022, Aaron appeared on The Final Straw game show hosted by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James.

When he’s not working, the Texas native turned California guy isn’t afraid to be adventurous while also working on keeping his fit physique. We can all agree that there’s no question Aaron’s easy on the eyes.

Is it enough for him to win Charity’s heart, though?

Warning there are spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20 moving forward in this article!

Will Aaron Bryant make it to the end of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette?

As mentioned above, Aaron has a fan in Charity’s brother. Charity recently shared with Variety that Nehemiah’s approval did help Aaron stand out to her.

Reality Steve shared that during a group date in Hollywood, Charity gave Aaron the group rose. That means Charity and Aaron get a private concert for her first one on one date.

(SPOILER): In my Daily Roundup today, I said that Charity’s dates started yesterday with a group date at the Hollywood sign. Then whoever got the group date rose got a private concert at the Los Angeles Theater. Welp, we know now it’s one of these two guys… pic.twitter.com/fDDyzH9p1r — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 24, 2023

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Aaron will make it all the way to the fantasy suite week. During his May 1 podcast, Reality Steve teased that this may have been the last of Aaron’s time on The Bachelorette.

Your Daily Roundup now up at: https://t.co/ViHJT9nc1a incl where we are in the calendar, an update from Charity’s filming, American Idol Top 10, Michael J. Fox, Pretty Woman, and a response to Friday’s podcast. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 1, 2023

Aaron Bryant’s one to watch on The Bachelorette as Charity and her journey to find love begin.

What are your thoughts on Aaron?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.