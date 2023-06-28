Joey Graziadei on The Bachelorette: Here’s what we know about Charity Lawson’s suitor

Joey Graziadei came out the gate hot on The Bachelorette, and his behavior did not go unnoticed by Charity Lawson.

After their first one-on-one chat, Charity admitted to being smitten with Joey because he gave her butterflies.

Joey didn’t get the first impression rose that went to Brayden Bowers.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Charity had a good reason for her first impression choice.

That doesn’t mean Joey should be counted out, as the preview teased he gets some quality make-out time with Charity.

Let’s take a look at who Joey is and why he just might win Charity’s heart.

Who is Joey Graziadei on The Bachelorette?

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native turned his love of tennis into a career. After playing tennis in college at Chester University, Joey left Philadelphia behind for Hawaii to work as a tennis pro at a golf club.

Joey made his love for Hawaii known in The Bachelorette premiere. According to his ABC bio, Joey’s living a life of paradise. He just needs that special someone to share it with.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Joey left Hawaii for a while to work various jobs in sales in Nashville, Tennessee. It wasn’t for him, though, and Joey returned to Hawaii and went back to being a tennis pro.

While Joey’s Instagram bio reveals nothing, his feed says a lot. For example, Joey also loves to golf and recently got his first hole-in-one.

He’s also a big Green Bay Packers fan and enjoys spending quality time with friends and family.

Again, the only thing missing in his life is a lady love. Perhaps Charity will fill that void.

Will Joey Graziadei last very long on The Bachelorette?

So far, chances seem pretty good that Joey will go far on The Bachelorette. The teaser at the end of the premiere episode featured Joey in several scenes, many of which he’s getting hot and heavy with Charity.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Joey even makes it to the hometown dates, which, as The Bachelorette fans know, is a big deal.

Joey Graziadei certainly seems like he has it going on and a lot to offer someone. However, there is one challenge for him winning Charity’s heart.

They literally live across the county and an ocean because she calls North Carolina home. That can be rectified but will no doubt play a part in Charity’s decision.

What do you think of Joey?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.