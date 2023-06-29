Spencer from The Bachelorette: Who is he and how long does Charity Lawson keep him?

Spencer from The Bachelorette has fans talking following his interaction with Charity Lawson on the premiere episode.

There’s no question that Spencer Storbeck was awkward on the show asking Charity to kick him well in his private parts.

Spencer’s nerves, especially when telling Charity he has a son, didn’t help earn him any points with fans.

Not only that but many of The Bachelorette viewers were shocked to see Charity give Spencer a rose during the rose ceremony.

That move has some fans wondering about Spencer and questioning just how long Charity will keep him around.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who is Spencer from The Bachelorette?

The 32-year-old medical sales director from Moon Park, California, loves nothing more than spending time with his son and going for a bike ride along the ocean.

According to his ABC bio, Spencer recently switched careers so that he could go back to school to pursue his master’s degree.

Spencer hopes to one day run for political office to help his community. He already volunteers in his area to help give back.

The single father’s very protective of his son and doesn’t share any pictures of him on social media.

To be honest, there’s not a whole lot of information out there on Spencer. Aside from him working as a Sales Director of the Sleep Division at Panthera Dental, being a dad, and his love of baseball, details are Spencer are slim.

Perhaps that has something to do with how long he lasts on The Bachelorette.

Warning there are spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20 moving forward in this article!

How long does Charity Lawson keep Spencer Storbeck on The Bachelorette?

Sadly, his time on The Bachelorette doesn’t last too long for Spencer, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone. According to Stylecaster, Spencer gets eliminated next week on the second episode of the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s a big group date where Charity gives Aaron Bryant the group rose, essentially picking him for her first one-on-one date.

Others that do not get a rose along with Spencer include Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Kaleb Kim, and Josh Young.

Spencer Storbeck had a rough go of it on The Bachelorette. Charity kept him around on night one, but it was pretty clear she already had her sights set on other guys.

Brayden Bowers, for one, got the first impression rose and seems to be the villain of the season based on the preview trailer.

Here’s hoping the single dad Spencer finds his person since Charity was definitely not it.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.