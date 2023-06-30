The Bachelorette spoilers: Who is Charity Lawson’s final pick?

The Bachelorette has just kicked off, but some fans can’t wait to find out who Charity Lawson picks.

Some people wait for the end, and then there are people who skip ahead to find out what happens.

In the case of Season 20 of The Bachelorette, the latter means finding out who wins Charity’s heart.

It should go without saying, but just in case, be warned, there are spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20 moving forward in this article!

Charity had a few standout men on the premiere episode of the hit ABC reality TV show.

Brayden Bowers got the first impression rose, while Aaron Bryant impressed her brother Nehemiah.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Spencer Storbeck made an awkward impact on Charity night one.

So, did any of those guys get the final rose? Let’s take a look.

Who is Charity Lawson’s final pick on The Bachelorette?

It seems The Bachelorette has gone to great lengths to ensure that Charity’s winner doesn’t get leaked.

Even Reality Steve, who has the inside scoop on all things The Bachelorette, only has rose-by-rose ceremony updates until the final four.

Charity, for her part, has only teased that she may or may not get engaged. When speaking with People magazine, she hinted that she waivers on the subject all season long.

The former The Bachelor contestant also admitted she thought the season would go one way after night one, and it went in a completely different direction.

Getting back to the topic of Charity’s final four men, according to Reality Steve, Aaron B, Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, and Dotun Olubeko are the picks.

Fantasy suite week also gives a little more hint at who just might make it to the final rose ceremony.

Who are the final three on The Bachelorette?

Reality Steve spilled that fantasy suite week takes place in Fiji, and he noticed, thanks to social media one person was not in Fiji at the time. In his podcast on May 1, Reality Steve declared that Aaron was in San Diego at the time.

Later he teased that Xavier was spotted in Fiji, but the timing was unclear if it was before or after Charity chose her final two. Aside from Xavier, that would leave Joey and Dotun as the final three men vying for Charity’s heart.

We personally think that Xavier will take home the final rose. Not only is he super hot, but sparks flew as soon as Xavier stepped out of the limo.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.