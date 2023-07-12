The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston joins FBoy Island: Here’s everything we know so far

Katie Thurston has had the best of luck finding love on reality TV after trying on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was the first time Bachelor Nation was introduced to Katie.

Although she didn’t win Matt’s heart, she won the hearts of fans which got her named The Bachelorette for Season 17.

Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes, but the engagement was short-lived. They split three months after the finale.

She went on to date John Hersey, also from her season of The Bachelorette, but the relationship lasted less than a year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now a single Katie has decided to give another dating reality TV show a try.

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston joins FBoy Island

In a first-look teaser at The CW show, The Bachelorette fans learned Katie was coming back to reality TV.

Katie filmed a clip that had her acting shocked at what show she’s appearing on next.

“FBoy Island, season 3, take one,” read a cameraman in an off-camera slate before Katie said, “Wait, FBoy Island? Are you kidding?”

The Bachelorette alum shared the footage to her Instagram, captioning the video, “These FBoys won’t know what f-ing hit them. #FBoyIsland #TheCW.”

What is FBoy Island, and when will Katie Thurston premiere on it?

Kate will be one of three women on FBoy Island. The dating show features three ladies traveling with 24 men to a tropical paradise to find love.

However, the men consist of 12 nice guys who are there looking for love, while 12 womanizing men, aka FBoys, are there just for the cash. The women navigate the dating pool to find love, but they must be careful who they choose.

In the end, all will be revealed, including if the ladies chose a nice guy or FBoy with a $100,000 cash prize at stake. There’s also the question of whether nice guys finish last and if an FBoy, which stands for “F**k Boy,” can change.

FBoy Island aired was originally an HBO Max show, but it was canceled after two seasons. The CW picked up the show for Season 3, which will debut this fall.

Although the network hasn’t shared an official premiere date, The CW did reveal the show will air on Thursday nights with new episodes at 9/8c and the previous week’s episode at 8/7c.

Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette has opted to look for love again on reality TV. This time she’s headed to FBoy Island, where she might find love, get duped, or win some cash.

Are you going to watch Katie on FBoy Island?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.