FBoy Island: Everything you need to know about the new HBO Max series

CJ is one of the single ladies on FBoy Island Pic credit: HBO Max

Get ready for another reality TV show with singles on an island looking for love — or rather some who are looking for love.

HBO Max brings FBoy Island to life with 24 single men — 12 who are “FBoys” and 12 who are nicer men. There will be three single ladies thrown into the mix.

That’s right, FBoy Island appears to be similar to Bachelor in Paradise, with a Love Island USA vibe.

Who will be cast on FBoy Island?

The cast is already set, and FBoy Island will be airing at the end of the month.

CJ Franco, Nakia Renee, and Sarah Emig are the women who will be tossed onto the island with the 24 men. That’s right. It is a ratio of eight men to one woman. What could go wrong?

The men are there for a good time, and 12 of them are self-proclaimed “FBoys.”

While that may not ring a bell for some, an “FBoy” is someone who will do and say all the right things to sleep with the person they want to sleep with. There aren’t any intentions for a long-term relationship at all. Sex and passion are what they crave.

On the flip side, 12 men will be present to look for something more. Could these men win over the “FBoys,” or will their hot and wild nature be something the women are drawn to?

What is FBoy Island about?

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the three women are supposed to compete and try and find love. As they navigate through the show, they will have to sort out who is an “FBoy” and who is in it to find love.

Of course, there is also a cash prize on the line. In the trailer for FBoy Island, Nikki explains to the contestants that $100,000 is on the line. Details surrounding how it works are a bit murky, though closer to the airing, it is likely HBO Max will explain things further.

For now, FBoy Island has potential viewers’ interests piqued as the premise has not been seen before. The women-to-men ratio is one of the more intriguing aspects of the show.

Will CJ, Nakia, and Sarah find love, or will they be sucked into the “FBoy” games that will be surrounding them at every turn while on the island?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

FBoy Island drops Thursday, July 29 on HBO Max.