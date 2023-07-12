The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley expecting her first child with husband Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, are expecting their first child, a dream come true for the couple.

It’s been a long and winding road to happiness for the former The Bachelorette.

After appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare finally found her person outside the hit ABC reality franchise.

The same month Clare ended her relationship with The Bachelorette winner Dale Moss in 2021, she went on a date with her now husband.

Ryan popped the question in October 2022, with the couple having a short engagement and marrying in February 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In keeping up with their fast-paced relationship, Clare and Ryan are expanding their family in 2024.

The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley and her husband Ryan Dawkins expecting their first child

Taking to Instagram today, Clare revealed the happy news that she was going to be a mom this winter. In a video set to the tune of What Dreams Are Made Of, Clare walks through her backyard holding a basket of laundry.

Clare meets up with Ryan, who’s hanging laundry on the line. The camera pans the hanging clothes stopping on a baby onesie with “Worth The Wait” written on it.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!” she wrote to kick off her lengthy caption.

In the footage, Clare isn’t pregnant, and she goes on in the caption to address that too.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins to welcome first child via surrogacy

The Bachelorette shared that she and her husband have kept their journey to parenthood under wraps.

“This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point,” Clare expressed.

She revealed that one day she will open up about their experience. Clare admitted to being excited about sharing all before giving a big shout-out to their surrogate.

“We are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨ Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” she ended her happy announcement.

Clare Crawley has all of her dreams coming true with a new husband in Ryan Dawkins and a baby coming this winter. They have not revealed the sex of the baby or any further details as of this writing.

Stay tuned, though, because Clare will certainly have more to share with Bachelor Nation.

In the meantime, be sure to keep watching Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette Season 16!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.