The Bachelorette spoilers: How far does Brayden Bowers make it?

Warning this article contains spoilers from The Bachelorette Season 20.

It was another drama-filled episode of The Bachelorette as Charity Lawson’s season entered week three.

Brayden Bowers continues to be the painted villain of the season.

Last night’s episode featured Brayden admitting he wasn’t sure he could get engaged to someone who had just dated “20 other dudes.”

Aaron Bryant wasted no time telling Charity, who nearly took the rose she had given Brayden on their one-on-one date back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brayden made it through another week, and now The Bachelorette fans are wondering how long Charity keeps him.

How far does Brayden Bowers make it on The Bachelorette?

Thanks to good old Reality Steve, it’s been revealed that Brayden’s days on The Bachelorette are numbered. Brayden managed to convince Charity to keep him this week but that all changes soon.

Next week, Charity sends Brayden home. Yes, it’s been confirmed Brayden only makes it to week four.

Not only that but Brayden doesn’t even make it to the next rose ceremony. Charity sends him home during the night portion of a group date.

The preview for next week’s episode of the hit ABC reality TV show teases the drama that gets Brayden put in a limo home.

The Bachelorette preview

Things continue to escalate between Aaron B and Brayden after what went down on this week’s episode. Brayden calls out Aaron B. for doing him dirty by running to Charity with what he said about getting engaged.

More than once, Brayden and Aaron B get into it. However, on the group date, things get heated with Brayden, even threatening violence as the feud reaches a boiling point.

Charity can be seen in the footage asking to speak to Brayden. A flip of the scene then has her pushing the limo door closed.

Could this be the moment Brayden gets the boot from The Bachelorette?

That won’t be answered until next week.

One thing is for sure. The fight for Charity Lawson’s heart is on, and the gloves are coming off. It’s every man for himself.

In other The Bachelorette news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans believe that Charity spoiled who gets the finale rose in her season.

The final four have also been leaked, and you can read all about that here.

Are you happy Brayden is leaving the hit ABC reality TV show soon?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.