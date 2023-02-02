Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley marries fiance Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley has officially said goodbye to reality dating and hello to her new husband, Ryan Dawkins!

Clare was first introduced to the franchise as the runner-up on Season 18 of The Bachelor. She continued on in her love journey, appearing in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games, and even as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16.

While the 41-year-old may have thought she found a lasting love with contestant Dale Moss, the two officially ended their on-and-off-again relationship in 2021.

Since starring on reality television, Clare has found love outside of the franchise with Mascot Sports CEO, Ryan Dawkins.

After “hard launching” their relationship on social media in September of 2022, she announced their engagement just over a month later.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette shared another exciting update, letting her followers know that she and Ryan had officially tied the knot on February 1 in Sacramento, California.

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley announces marriage to Ryan Dawkins

Clare took to Instagram with a set of ceremony shots on her and Ryan’s special day.

She looked stunning in a classic, V-neck white dress with an accompanying wedding veil, while Ryan sported a signature black tux with a pair of black-and-white sneakers.

The photos showed the newlyweds having their first look, Clare getting out of the car with a bouquet of flowers, and the two embracing for a sweet moment.

“Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” Clare wrote in the post to announce the news.

Of course, fellow Bachelor members have been flooding Clare’s comments section to give their congratulations.

Among them were Bachelor in Paradise cast mate Michelle Money, former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and Season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi.

Vanessa wrote, “GORGEOUS 😍!!! Congratulations, Clare!!! Sending you ALL our love xoxoxo,” while Tayshia chimed in to say, “You look stunning Clare!! So happy for your ever after!”

Tayshia memorably took over for Clare’s role as the Bachelorette mid-season, and although neither of the ladies found a lasting relationship within the franchise, they still continue to root for each other’s happiness.

Clare Crawley dishes on her wedding ceremony

Clare spoke to People about her wedding day, saying it was the “happiest day of my life hands down!”

“If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” she continued.

When it comes to her relationship with Ryan, Clare said it was the last thing that she expected — especially based on where she was a year ago. She also noted that it has been a “serious journey” and that Ryan has been by her side since the very start.

The former lead also revealed that Ryan isn’t one to care about fame, so Clare’s past in the reality TV spotlight didn’t have any effect on their relationship.

“Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me,” she explained. “It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.