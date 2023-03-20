Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins get matching ‘Mom + Dad’ tattoos

Clare Crawley certainly raised some eyebrows with her latest post alongside her new husband.

Clare, who had quite a long run in the Bachelor franchise from 2014 to 2020, found love outside reality television with Mascot Sports CEO, Ryan Dawkins.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the former Bachelorette announced that the two had officially tied the knot in early February.

Most recently, Clare shared a photo of her and Ryan’s new matching tattoos, which they showed while posing side-by-side with their midsections exposed.

Ryan’s tattoo placement was on his hip bone, while Clare’s was higher on her rib cage — making it so they would be aligned when standing next to each other.

They each got each other’s birthdays inked, having just the six numbers placed together in a straight line.

However, Clare’s caption on the photo had a few followers wondering if the two had another new announcement as well.

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley addresses her photo caption

“Mom + Dad 💘,” Clare wrote in her caption.

While Clare, 42, currently has no children, Ryan has two daughters of his own.

“Best bonus mom ever!” Ryan commented on the photo, as Clare is now the stepmom of his children.

However, some fans didn’t quite understand the reference in the caption and assumed Clare was making a pregnancy announcement.

One user commented, “Oh my gosh! I thought the mom+dad meant your expecting ?!??”

“Queue the questions…” another replied, seemingly knowing the caption was sure to cause a stir amongst followers.

Clare jumped in to clear the air on what the caption meant, writing, “haha yup he’s a dad and I’m a step mom.”

The two may not be expecting right now, but they are still clearly enjoying their time as newlyweds who seemed to find each other at just the right time.

Inside Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins’ wedding ceremony

Clare was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Season 18 of The Bachelor. After ending as the season’s runner-up, she later appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games, and as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16.

After leaving The Bachelorette early to pursue things with contestant Dale Moss, the two officially called off their on-and-off-again relationship in 2021.

Clare took to Instagram in September 2022 with a “hard launch” of her relationship with Ryan, announcing their engagement only a month later.

The two said their “I dos” on February 1 in Sacramento, California, which Clare labeled as the “happiest day of my life hands down.”

“If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said on marrying Ryan.

Clare admitted that she didn’t expect things to happen with Ryan the way that they did — especially since her life was vastly different just one year ago.

Since Ryan isn’t one to focus on the fame aspect of Clare’s life, her past experience of being on reality TV didn’t have any effect on their relationship.

“Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me,” Clare explained. “It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.