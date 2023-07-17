Bachelor Nation reacts to The Golden Bachelor: JoJo Fletcher, Jason Tartick, Serena Pitt, and more weigh in

Bachelor Nation has reacted to The Golden Bachelor with stars sharing their opinions on the show.

Gerry Turner was announced as the first The Golden Bachelor earlier today.

The latest spinoff in The Bachelor franchise focuses on senior citizens looking for another shot at love.

After news broke that Gerry will launch the series, Bachelor Nation was buzzing with thoughts about the new concept.

There’s no question that The Golden Bachelor brings a whole new spin to the hit ABC reality TV show.

Several people opened up about whether they intended to watch Gerry on his new journey.

The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and Andrew Spencer weigh in on The Golden Bachelor

The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, who met and fell in love with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, during her season, couldn’t contain her excitement for the series.

“I was so excited when I heard,” she shared with Us Weekly before adding, “I am excited, and I will be watching!”

Jordan echoed his wife’s sentiment, taking his support for The Golden Bachelor even further by saying, “I think that is the best thing that they have done.”

The Bachelorette alum Andrew Spencer, who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season, admitted that his mom wanted to be on the show. However, Andrew missed the sign-up for his mom.

Much to his delight, Andrew won’t be watching his mom. Andrew will be watching The Golden Bachelor, which he shared while on Us Weekly’s Bachelor Podcast – Here For The Right Reasons.

Serena Pitt, Jason Tartick, and more Bachelor Nation alums talk about The Golden Bachelor

Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s seasons of The Bachelorette but found love with alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, gushed over the latest spinoff.

“I think it’s genius. It’s everything Bachelor Nation needs right now,” he told the magazine.

Season 20 The Bachelor star Ben Higgins feels like the show will give people a new insight into the older generation. Ben also thinks it will be a “home run” and has made it clear he would love to host this version.

Amanda Marsh won the first season of The Bachelor getting the final rose from Alex Michel. She thinks this could be the beginning of other versions of the show with older people than just 20s or 30s looking for love.

Although Amanda has a lot of questions, she will likely watch The Golden Bachelor just out of curiosity.

Bachelor In Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt don’t know what to expect, but they are excited about the show. Joe, for one, thinks the older generation has no filters, and that will make for great television.

Serena admitted to being skeptical at first. Now though, she feels the show will “bring something fresh and new to the franchise.”

All in all, it seems that Bachelor Nation has thrown its support behind The Golden Bachelor. No doubt more alums will be speaking out on this topic when the show’s debut nears.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on ABC this fall.