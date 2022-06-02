The Family Chantel viewers take aim at Season 4, think it’s going to be scripted

The Family Chantel viewers spoke out against Season 4 and their fears that it would be scripted. Pic credit: TLC

Once Season 3 of The Family Chantel ended, the proof came out that Pedro’s storyline on the show was manufactured, leaving fans skeptical of the narratives within the upcoming fourth season.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel will primarily focus on Chantel and Pedro’s deteriorating relationship as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Evidence of the fraud from Season 3 came by way of a photo. Pedro was trying to find answers about his absent father and his father’s other family on the show. In doing so, he met with his half brothers for the alleged first time.

However, a photo taken in 2014 showed Pedro, Chantel, and Pedro’s sister Nicole Jimeno, alongside his two half brothers smiling.

The Family Chantel viewers feel like their trust in the show’s authenticity has been broken. They spoke out in the comments of 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram post featuring an upcoming clip of a fight between Chantel and Pedro.

The Family Chantel viewers voiced their concerns about Season 4 being scripted

90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page put out a clip of Chantel and Pedro arguing in Season 4.

In the preview, both Chantel and Pedro detailed the ugly state of their marriage amid a lack of confidence in one another.

The previous Season 4 trailer cited Chantel and Pedro’s non-existent sex life and failing communication as reasons for their marriage turmoil.

In the post’s comments, upset The Family Chantel viewers spoke up about their feelings that the show might be scripted again.

One person jabbed, “Nope after the lies about him not having met his brothers previously. No way in hell will a lot of people be watching.”

Some else remarked, “Scripted scripted scripted.”

Another critic commented, “Wtf they still going together, at this point they just want to be on tv.”

Yet another person wrote, “Beginning of what? This is literally how their marriage has always been, they are good paid actors.”

There are other storylines on Season 4 of The Family Chantel

Season 4 of The Family Chantel will have other focuses.

Namely, Winter’s bariatric surgery and subsequent foray into dating.

River’s move out of the family home will be looked at, and viewers may get to hear more about his breakup with Megan Montenegro.

Karen and Thomas’ involvement in their children’s lives will also be a central narrative of the season.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.