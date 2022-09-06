The Family Chantel viewers speculate about Pedro’s faithfulness

Pedro Jimeno’s faithfulness is being questioned by The Family Chantel viewers. Pic credit: TLC

With Season 4 of The Family Chantel coming to an end yesterday, viewers have been hitting social media to discuss Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s failed marriage.

Specifically, one particular time that Pedro acted shady without Chantel in the Dominican Republic was brought up and Pedro’s faithfulness was speculated about.

When Pedro went to visit home in the DR by himself, he went out with his little sister Nicole Jimeno and their mutual friends, including Nicole’s friend Coraima who has had a crush on Pedro.

Pedro danced with Coraima very closely that night, and The Family Chantel critics have been bringing that up as a major red flag.

The Family Chantel viewers just watched the official end of Pedro and Chantel’s marriage at the same time, news of their divorce and its nasty details have been coming out in real-time.

During this season, Pedro’s closeness with his female coworker was focused on, and Chantel accused Pedro of adultery.

Pedro Jimeno acted inappropriately on 90 Day Fiance

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared a clip from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when Pedro went to the Dominican Republic by himself.

The clip showed Pedro meeting up with his friends and sister, who bad-mouthed Chantel and put Pedro’s wedding ring in his drink.

The scene also showed Pedro getting down and dancing raunchily with Nicole’s friend Coraima who viewers know has always had a crush on Pedro.

In the caption, the fan account asked, “Remember when Pedro went to the DR alone? I am sure nothing like this has happened since 🙄.”

The Family Chantel critics addressed Pedro Jimeno’s faithfulness

In the comments of the throwback clip, The Family Chantel critics talked about Pedro’s faithfulness.

One person remarked, “First red flag.”

While another popular opinion read, “Im pretty sure something happened between him and that girl.”

Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

Someone else slammed, “Imagine if Chantel had done the same thing… he would have left her on the spot probably. What a slimy nasty dude..”

Yet another viewer commented about Pedro’s DR outing, “He hit that night.”

Pedro and Chantel had an almost seven-year relationship and a five-year marriage that viewers have watched since Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance.

Whether The Family Chantel spinoff will continue on in some capacity now that Pedro and Chantel’s marriage has ended remains to be seen.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.