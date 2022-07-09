Chantel Everett accuses Pedro Jimeno of domestic violence and adultery amid divorce

Chantel Everett has responded to Pedro Jimeno’s divorce filing. Pic credit: TLC

Things are getting messier than ever between Chantel Everett and her now estranged husband Pedro Jimeno amid eye-raising claims of domestic abuse and adultery.

We recently found out that Pedro filed for divorce from his wife of six years a few weeks ago, and now she has responded to the filing with a few explosive claims of her own.

One thing Chantel and Pedro can agree on is that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” That’s what the Dominican Republic native cited in his divorce filing, and that’s what Chantel noted in her response as well. However, she also accused Pedro of “physical domestic violence” and adultery.

The couple’s split has come as no surprise to fans of their spinoff show, The Family Chantel, as their tumultuous marriage has been playing out in the current season.

Chantel Everett accuses Pedro Jimeno of adultery and domestic violence

Despite constant claims of creating fake drama for their show The Family Chantel, there’s nothing fake about the couple’s ongoing divorce which is getting messy.

Chantel made some claims in the latest episode about Pedro’s alleged inappropriate behavior with a coworker, and although we don’t know for sure if there was another woman, Chantel clearly believes that.

In her recent response to Pedro’s divorce filing on May 27, Chantel cited adultery as a reason for her wanting to split from Pedro for good.

In the legal documents, which were obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV personality also accused Pedro of “cruel treatment” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chantel Everett says there’s no hope of reconciliation with Pedro Jimeno

As mentioned, the Family Chantel star agreed with her estranged husband that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Pedro cited just that during his May 27 divorce filing, where he noted that he and Chantel had officially separated on April 27. He also accused her of transferring over $257,000 from their joint account and requested an emergency hearing to deal with the matter–which was later denied by a judge.

The couple also filed mutual restraining orders against each other on May 27–the same day Pedro filed the divorce papers.

Chantel responded to Pedro’s filing on June 7 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and made it clear that her marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The 31-year-old also appeared to be on the same page with Pedro regarding the equitable distribution of their material debt.

She also wants Pedro to “immediately return her cell phone and backup storage devices for her computers and cell phone.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.