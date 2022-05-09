The Family Chantel: River Everett shouts out his mom Karen, shares video of her dancing

The Family Chantel fans got to see a video of Karen Everett dancing filmed by her son River Everett for Mother’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel star River Everett shared a video of his unique and popular mom, Karen Everett, doing a dance on Mother’s Day.

The matriarch of The Family Chantel does not often post herself, and her kids also don’t often share videos or images of her on their social media, so River’s video was rare.

Karen’s fun and funky personality shined through in the video, where she was dressed fashionably as she danced around while River filmed and hyped her up.

For Mother’s Day, River posted a video on Instagram of his mom Karen dancing as he filmed her.

Karen was wearing a long sleeve, calf-length dress with knee-high sparkly heels and a black and red fedora hat as she grooved to the hip-hop music that was playing.

River and Karen did a stylized handshake in the video before Karen went off on her own and danced. River could be heard hyping Karen up and laughing in the video.

In the caption, River wrote, “Happy Mothers Day! To the woman who started it all!!”

Karen Everett is famous among 90 Day Fiance fans for her one-liners and odd phrases

Karen has been known to deliver some pretty outlandish and ridiculous phrases and one-liners that have made 90 Day and The Family Chantel viewers scratch their heads.

Karen often has strong opinions on situations involving her children, and this is usually when her great quotes have been born. Oftentimes, Karen will be trying to make a point when her memorable phrases come out.

Some of her most famous ones include “Things are about to get a lot more stupider,” and “harvest the American dollar.”

Another fun plug that came from Karen was, “You must think my daughter is like a store. But guess what? Nothing’s for sale!”

In yet another fun quote, Karen said, “I don’t know if he’s blinded by love or blinded by science, I have no idea, but it doesn’t take rocket science to figure this out.”

The Family Chantel viewers can look forward to seeing more of Karen since Season 4 of The Family Chantel is set to premiere next month.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.