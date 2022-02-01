Karen Everett shared bold outfit with The Family Chantel fans

Karen debuted a sharp and unique outfit to her The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

Karen Everett is known by 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans for her eccentric outfits and bold style choices that have stood out on the show.

Fans and critics of Karen were treated to an Instagram story from her page that featured a fierce ensemble that was on-brand for her level of style uniqueness.

Since her post was done in a story, there was no way to tell if she got any negative or positive feedback for the outfit choice but it was still a memorable look nonetheless.

Karen Everett shared a unique outfit with The Family Chantel fans

Karen doesn’t usually post often on social media so the picture she dropped in her stories posing in a chic outfit was rare for fans to see.

In the photo, Karen’s outfit was pictured from head to toe as she posed in front of a few pieces of furniture.

She wore a baby blue beret with an ornamental pattern on the lower half accompanied by a blue and beige patterned scarf. Karen also wore a light tweed blazer over a cowl-neck baby blue shirt that matched the color of her full-length pants.

She finished the outfit off with sleek hair, makeup, nails, black close-toed boots, and several rings.

Karen showed off a polished outfit look with her followers on Instagram. Pic credit: @ms.karen__nasty_or_not/Instagram

Karen Everett has been criticized for being too involved as a parent

90 Day and The Family Chantel fans have come to know how close the Everett family is and that Karen will insert herself into the lives of her four kids to make sure there’s no funny business going on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Karen usually has strange witticisms and one-liners that she drops while she is assessing a situation and they often have to do with the relationships of her children.

Karen hired a private investigator who dug up dirt on Winter’s ex-fiance Jah, she accused Pedro’s mom of trying to harvest the American daughter, and she questioned Royal’s wife Angenette and her family’s motives with Royal.

The Family Chantel viewers expect a certain level of skepticism from Karen when it comes to the love lives of her kids and she relentlessly tries to push them towards what she thinks is best. If she finds out there have been any lies or deceit, that’s when Karen’s claws come out.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.