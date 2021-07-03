The Duggar women are living their best lives despite Counting On cancellation

The Duggar daughters appear unbothered by the Counting On cancellation. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar girls are living their best lives following the cancellation of Counting On.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the reality TV series wouldn’t be returning following the arrest of Josh Duggar on child pornography charges in April.

So far, almost everyone has remained quiet about the ordeal. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released identical statements agreeing with the cancellation and talking about their gratitude to the network. No one else has said a word.

Jessa Duggar hangs out with Michelle and Jana

It looks like Jessa Duggar is spending plenty of time with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her sisters, Jana Duggar.

She shared a photo of the three of them. All appeared to be happy as they posed for the picture. It is unclear whether they were at an event or if the women were just spending time together.

Jana has been living her best life as she spent time on a jet ski while at the lake. She shared photos of herself enjoying being on the water and having fun.

Joy-Anna Duggar is spending time with Abbie Grace Burnett

After strawberry picking a couple of weeks ago, Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took their children to pick blueberries.

The photos were shared on Joy-Anna’s Instagram page. She appeared to be having fun while carrying Evelyn and having Gideon by her side.

Abbie Grace was featured in one of the photos her sister-in-law shared.

Jinger Duggar has been traveling

Following a week in North Carolina, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spent some time visiting Oklahoma. They shared photos from the zoo and included a snap of Felicity holding her umbrella while showing off her nice kicks.

The reasoning behind their trip to Oklahoma wasn’t revealed, but their trip to North Carolina was so that Jeremy could speak at a camp. They shared photos of their time there, including the coffee shops they stopped at.

Even though their show is canceled, the Duggar daughters appear to be making the best of things. There are some questions about why Jinger is the only one who spoke out, especially because many of them released statements immediately following Josh’s arrest.

Moving is on is inevitable, and it looks like Jessa Duggar, Jana Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar have started to do that already. They will likely continue to share their lives on social media, and with that, critics and fans will be able to keep up with the Duggars.