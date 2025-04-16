The Curse of Oak Island: Secretive religious order’s treasure link gains credibility with new swamp clues

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 20, the team reveals more evidence of possible involvement of the Knights of Malta.

As traditional excavations yield limited results, the team shifts its attention to historical theories and compelling artifacts that suggest a secretive religious order may have left its mark on the island.

The swamp, long suspected to be man-made, has become the epicenter of this historical intrigue.

Researchers are now pointing to 18th-century documents and relics found on Lot 5 as evidence of a possible link between Oak Island and the powerful military order.

Combined with previous discoveries, the theory adds another layer to the island’s complex history.

Could the Knights of Malta have once hidden a great treasure on Oak Island?

Ancient books and a mysterious map hint at Templar ties

Knight of Malta Isaac de Razilly may have visited Oak Island. Pic credit: History

In a compelling segment of Episode 20, researcher John Edwards and author Scott Clarke present 18th-century books that suggest a connection between Oak Island and two powerful medieval orders: the Knights Templar and their successors, the Knights of Malta.

Among the texts is a hand-drawn map of Oak Island featuring a structure that bears a striking resemblance to the brick vault previously uncovered in the swamp.

This revelation supports Clarke’s long-held theory that remnants of Templar or Maltese activity are hidden on the island.

Researcher Judi Rudebusch looked into Edwards’ books and explained how the secretive society may have come to the island.

She argues that these groups, known for their wealth, secrecy, and engineering capabilities, had both motive and means to bury treasure far from prying eyes.

The potential for a Templar or Maltese presence on Oak Island offers an explanation for both the scale of the island’s underground workings and the enduring secrecy surrounding them.

Judi theorizes that Isaac de Razilly and the Knights of Malta may have come to Oak Island in the 16th century after camping nearby.

Lot 5 artifacts strengthen the theory

The Knights of Malta symbol (right) compared to an Oak Island artifact. Pic credit: History

The team’s ongoing excavation of Lot 5 has produced more clues backing this theory.

In addition to the previously discovered military-style button resembling those worn by the Knights of Malta, the latest find, a pink glass bead, matches another found earlier in the season.

Experts suggest the beads may date back to the 17th century, reinforcing the theory that European visitors arrived on the island long before modern settlements.

Gary Drayton, Oak Island’s resident metal-detecting expert, believes these items were not left by chance.

The button’s design, in particular, has been compared side-by-side with Maltese uniforms from centuries past, and the resemblance is difficult to ignore.

With more pieces of the puzzle coming together, the Knights of Malta hypothesis is gaining traction among both the team and fans of the show.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.