The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 20 preview: The Knights of Malta connection explored

The hunt for hidden treasure continues on The Curse of Oak Island as Season 12 heads into episode 20, airing Tuesday, April 16.

This time, the spotlight turns to a possible link between Oak Island and the mysterious Knights of Malta.

A surprising artifact discovery may support the theory that the legendary religious order once set foot on the island.

As always, Rick and Marty Lagina lead the team in exploring several dig sites, including the infamous Money Pit and Shaft 6.

So far in the season, the Oak Island team has yet to produce some of the legendary treasure.

With new clues emerging, the crew edges closer to solving the island’s centuries-old riddle. And with every episode, fans are left wondering — could this finally be the breakthrough?

Button discovery hints at the Knights of Malta presence

During their ongoing search on Lot 5, the team uncovers what appears to be a uniform button similar to those worn by the Knights of Malta.

The artifact has stunned the team, prompting speculation that the religious military order, known for its vast influence across Europe and the Mediterranean, may have reached Oak Island centuries ago.

If proven authentic, the button could reshape long-standing theories about who may have buried treasure on the island and for what purpose.

This possible connection adds a new layer of historical intrigue to a mystery that already spans pirates, Templar knights, and historical treasure hunters.

Shaft 6 remains a key focus in treasure hunt

Shaft 6 continues to be a promising site in the team’s search for treasure. So far, two caissons digging into the site have only produced wood that at least helps support the theory that treasure was once buried in the area.

In the latest teaser, a team member exclaims, “That’s a grab,” as excavations appear to yield something noteworthy. Hopefully, it’s more than another pile of wood.

With the Money Pit refusing to give up its secrets, Shaft 6 could hold the key to unlocking the next chapter in Oak Island’s saga.

The team is also dealing with massive boulders in the swamp, which could be another possible man-made structure buried deep below.

Hope remains high that a significant breakthrough is within reach in Shaft 6 or the swamp.

Rick stated in the previous episode that he remains confident the treasure is within reach.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.