The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 14: Money Pit excavation takes a dangerous turn

The relentless search for treasure continues on The Curse of Oak Island as the Lagina brothers and their dedicated team push deeper into the mysteries surrounding the infamous Money Pit.

In Season 12, Episode 14, Sinking In, the crew takes major steps forward in their excavation efforts while facing unexpected dangers.

Each dig recovers wooden artifacts that may provide clues about the original tunnel structure.

Meanwhile, investigations in the northern swamp led to the discovery of intriguing pottery fragments, though excavation restrictions hindered progress.

The episode also dives into the long-rumored connections between Oak Island and the Knights Templar, as new research suggests potential links to historical Freemasonry.

As tensions rise and the team confronts a hazardous cave-in, their commitment to solving the centuries-old mystery is put to the ultimate test.

Digging deeper into the Money Pit

The excavation team focuses on the TB1 shaft in the Money Pit, reaching depths of over 100 feet.

Their efforts uncover several wooden timbers that appear to be remnants of an old tunnel, suggesting that past explorers may have come close to unearthing the treasure.

Among the recovered artifacts is a wooden dowel, an indicator of older construction techniques that could date back to the original dig site.

Another intriguing find is a piece of wood bearing the Roman numeral “III,” possibly a marker left behind by previous searchers.

As they continue digging, anticipation builds that they may be closing in on the original Money Pit structure and its elusive vault.

The Templar connection and Lot 5 discoveries

Back at the War Room, Rick Lagina meets with researcher John Edwards and Freemason Scott Clark, who present evidence from historical texts that may link Oak Island to the Knights Templar and the Knights of Malta.

The discussion highlights a map from ancient books resembling a vault-like feature previously identified in the swamp.

The researchers also explore the influence of Freemasonry in Nova Scotia, which could suggest deeper ties between the island and secretive organizations.

The possibility that biblical treasures could be hidden on Oak Island adds another layer of intrigue to their research. Meanwhile, on Lot 5, Marty Lagina, Gary Drayton, and Jack Begley use metal detectors near a circular stone foundation and unearth two copper nails.

Artifact expert Carmen Legge determines that the nails are ship-related and date back to between 1720 and 1760, further supporting theories of maritime activity on the island.

A dangerous setback in the Money Pit

As the TB1 shaft reaches a depth of 160 fern.

The team encounters an unexpected obstruction, forcing them to assess their next move carefully.

They suddenly face a potentially catastrophic cave-in when they attempt to break through.

The episode ends with the crew working to stabilize the site while considering how to proceed safely without jeopardizing their progress.

Despite this setback, their determination to uncover Oak Island’s greatest secrets remains stronger than ever, but whether they will find the elusive treasure is yet to be seen.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.