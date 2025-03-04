The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 14 preview: Biblical treasure theories resurface

Rick and Marty Lagina, the Michigan brothers leading the quest to solve the Oak Island mystery, continue to make headway in exploring the island of Nova Scotia’s southern coast.

The team encounters more promising discoveries in the upcoming episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Sinking In, which will air on March 4.

In last week’s episode, Caissons Ho!, the team initiated a large-scale excavation in the Money Pit area, targeting the legendary Chappell Vault.

This endeavor involved deploying massive steel caissons to stabilize the dig site, a technique aimed at reaching depths where previous explorations had hinted at significant findings.

During the excavation, the team discovered metal fragments of ancient origin, giving the team hope they were heading in the right direction.

Discovery of ancient timber with Roman numerals

A significant development in this episode is the unearthing of a substantial wooden beam bearing the Roman numeral “III.”

Upon its discovery, Doug Crowell remarked, “We got wood,” before Alex Lagina added, “That’s a lot of wood,” highlighting the potential importance of the find.

Alex remarks that “it’s the oldest looking wood we have found,” suggesting they are on the verge of a breakthrough.

The presence of Roman numerals on timber isn’t unprecedented on Oak Island. In earlier seasons, notably Season 6, similar markings were found on structures like the U-shaped formation at Smith’s Cove, with numerals such as “VII” and “IV” identified.

These inscriptions have sparked debates about their origins, with theories ranging from construction markers by original builders to indications of later searcher activities.

Biblical treasure theories resurface

The recent timber discovery has reignited discussions about Oak Island’s potential ties to biblical treasures.

The team and viewers have been intrigued by references to historical texts suggesting that artifacts of significant religious importance were transported to the island.

Such theories, while speculative, add a profound layer to the island’s mystique and the team’s investigative narrative.

Further adding to the episode’s intrigue is the team’s analysis of historical maps in relation to physical features on the island. A particular map outlines a feature strikingly similar to a stone structure located at the northern end of the swamp.

A team member noted, “The feature on the map is outlined exactly like the stone feature found at the north end of the swamp.” Jack Begley reacts to the discovery, stating in the teaser: “This is big.”

Such correlations between cartographic records and on-site discoveries provide compelling leads, potentially guiding the team closer to unraveling the island’s secrets.

As the team advances towards what they believe to be the Chappell Vault within the notorious Money Pit, there are just three episodes left in the season to produce some treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.